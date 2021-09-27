Belle Fourche man pleads guilty to drug charge

DEADWOOD — A local man facing drug charges pleaded guilty to one of the charges Thursday at an arraignment hearing before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Brandon Roy Bonebrake, 35, of Belle Fourche was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 16 and charged with possession of a controlled drug or substance with intent to distribute methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines and possession of a controlled drug or substance, methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Bonebrake pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled drug or substance, methamphetamine, and is scheduled for a sentencing hearing Dec. 2.
Court documents say on July 15 at approximately 11:34 a.m., police paced a vehicle northbound on US Highway 85 south of Kerwin Lane going 55 mph in the 45-mph zone. A traffic stop was initiated and Bonebrake was identified as the driver. Before joining police in the patrol vehicle, a loaded 9 mm handgun was allegedly removed from the holster on his belt. It was determined that Bonebrake had two active warrants out of Lawrence County and he was held on the warrants.
Information filed in the case indicates that Bonebrake has previously been convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance in Butte County May 5, 2011. Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Thursday Bonebrake remains in the custody of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office on $750 cash or surety for a failure to appear warrant.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.