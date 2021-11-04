Belle Fourche man named as victim of fatal crash

MURDO — A Belle Fourche man has been identified as the person who died Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash east of Murdo.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, shortly after 1:30 p.m., Jerald Mosier, 74 was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck eastbound on Interstate 90 when it went off the roadway to the left.
The vehicle eventually went across both eastbound lanes, into the south ditch and rolled.
Mosier was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
