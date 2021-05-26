Belle Fourche liquor store manager requests staffing restructure

BELLE FOURCHE — The manager of the city-owned liquor store proposed restructuring of the staffing structure and pay scale changes during the May 17 city council meeting in the hope of attracting and retaining more staff.
Brenda Allen, manager of Belle Package Liquor, created a business plan and presented it to the council, outlining her concerns with the current staffing structure and offering potential resolutions.
The proposed plan cites an employee shortage due to low pay and burnout, which, in turn, lead to public complaints about limited store hours.
Currently, according to the store’s staffing structure, the store can accommodate one full-time manager, one full-time assistant manager with a wage of $14.20 per hour; one part-time receiving clerk, $12.55 per hour; one part-time clerk, $10.82 per hour; and two part-time clerks, $10.48.
“Right now, there is myself, … I have my receiving clerk, and I have a part-time employee, there’s three of us currently working at the liquor store,” Allen said, which constitutes 50% staffing.
Allen said she feels the low pay offered to staff at the store have had a negative impact on employee retention.
“If we want to keep people in Belle working, we’ve got to be competitive with what’s in Belle,” she said.
Instead, Allen proposed employing two full-time clerks, increasing the hourly rate of pay to $14.91; one part-time receiving clerk for up to 35 hours per week at $14.20 per hour; and two part-time clerks for up to 19-and-three-quarters hours a week at $11.85 per hour.
Staffing issues resulted in the city limiting the hours of operation, Allen said.
The liquor store’s current hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. According to her proposal, Allen suggested if the changes were made to the staffing structure, the store could operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The adjustment would add another eight hours of operation per week.
According to Allen’s calculations, she estimated the additional hours could net $176,044 worth of sales revenue annually, or nearly $30,000 more over 2020’s Allen’s revenue - $146,487.
Additionally, Allen reported that the proposed staffing changes would increase annual payroll expenses by $30,955.82.
After a number of councilmembers questioned the timing and specifics of the proposed changes, the council opted to refer the topic back to the legal finance committee for further consideration.
