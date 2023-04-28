Belle Fourche hosts internet safety class.jpg
Hollie Strand, left, and Elliott Harding, members of the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, presented an internet safety class for adults at the Belle Fourche Rec Center Tuesday. The presentation detailed internet dangers and how to keep children safe.

Pioneer photo by Amanda Wolterstorff

BELLE FOURCHE — About 75 community members attended the internet safety class at the Belle Fourche Rec Center Tuesday, which was presented by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The graphic presentation highlighted the dangers of leaving children unsupervised with internet-connected devices and how to keep children safe.

