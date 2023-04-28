BELLE FOURCHE — About 75 community members attended the internet safety class at the Belle Fourche Rec Center Tuesday, which was presented by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The graphic presentation highlighted the dangers of leaving children unsupervised with internet-connected devices and how to keep children safe.
Hollie Strand, forensic examiner at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, opened the discussion.
“When I was six, my dad taught me how to shoot guns. When I was a teenager, my parents taught me how to drive a car. Both of those would be incredibly lethal without the right supervision,” she started. “In the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, we believe that kids with internet-connected devices without supervision is just as deadly.”
Strand said that one of the many dangers for children is exposure to porn and the development of porn addictions.
“The average age in the United States that kids are exposed to pornography is five,” Strand said.
She also cited 2018 findings from Bitdefender, a cyber security company.
“They were able to establish through data sets that 22 percent of Pornhub visits are kids 10 and under.”
Another danger that she introduced is a person’s digital footprint. A digital footprint is all of a person’s online activity. As a forensic examiner, it is Strand’s job to comb through digital footprints.
“If I were to take your device, run it back to rapid, run it to my lab, this is what it’s going to show me,” she said. “It’s going to show me all your online postings, social media, texting, photos, videos, gaming activities, search engines, websites, purchases.”
“I can look through someone’s device, and I can tell you if they are married, if they are dating, if they are single, if they lie, if they smoke, if they drink, if they cuss, their political affiliation, religious affiliation, sports affiliation, every medical condition they think they’ve had, their children have had, their animals have had, their sense of humor, their favorite selfie look, and if they have kids, I can usually tell who’s their favorite,” she added.
Strand said that, for children, these findings can be detrimental when they enter into adulthood.
In recent years, universities and employers have begun hiring data brokers to comb digital footprints of potential recruits and hires.
Another serious danger for children is sexting.
“Sexting is the umbrella (term) for when a (person) takes a picture of themselves naked and sends that picture; or maybe they receive one (a nude photo), and they keep it,” explained Rapid City Police Department Detective Elliott Harding. “It is a crime. Kids can’t do that. It’s a misdemeanor crime.”
Harding said that most juveniles are not charged with a misdemeanor, but, instead, participate in diversion.
He said one of the biggest dangers is having those photos leaked to the internet.
“If those photos get up onto the internet, they are incredibly hard to get back,” said Harding.
A second risk of keeping those photos is that once the juvenile turns 18, they are in possession of child pornography, and they can be federally charged with a felony.
The most dangerous of all internet activity, according to Harding, is the high possibility of sextortion (sexual exploitation).
He said this often starts with a social media follower (typically an adult who poses as another juvenile) who gradually asks for photos of the child and threatens to expose the photos if the child does not send more or provide monetary compensation.
Some sextortion takes place between two juveniles, but Harding said it is less common than between one adult and one child.
“They (kids) are absolutely inundated with strangers in their lives that can easily reach out and do them harm,” said Harding.
Not only do predators use social media to exploit children, but they use game chat rooms, too.
“Wherever your kids are going to play online, bad guys are going to play along with them”
The victims of exploitation can be male or female, and the consequences can be permanent.
“Sextortion has a much higher rate of suicide completion than cyber bullying,” said Strand. “Kids are often taking their lives within an hour or two of not paying the money or sending the picture.”
So what can parents do to keep their children safe? Strand and Harding say they should keep an open line of communication between their children and monitor what they do on internet-connected devices.
Some conversation starters that they recommended include:
• Asking about online “friends”
• Asking about their favorite websites, games, and apps
• Asking if they ever see anything online they don’t like, scares them, or makes them nervous
• Asking who they talk to online
• Asking if someone has ever asked them for anything such as personal information, videos, pictures, etc.
• Asking if they have ever been offered money or gifts in exchange for anything
Strand also said that she encourages her children to talk to other trusted adults in their lives — like teachers, aunts, uncles, grandparents, etc. — for help if they don’t feel comfortable asking her for help.
Some resources that the two recommend parents to explore include:
• Safety Apps like Bark
Parents are also encourage research how kids hide apps and information, look up safety talks for children and teens, and create “what if” cards to assess a child’s understanding on how to navigate certain online situations.
