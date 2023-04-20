By Amanda Wolterstorff
Black Hills Pioneer
BELLE FOURCHE — A public hearing was held at Monday’s Belle Fourche City Council meeting to present Brosz Engineering, Inc.’s design for the Eleventh Avenue improvements.
The Eleventh Avenue project will span from Perkins to Union streets, and the city plans to improve many problem spots along the way, including the infamous intersection at Stanley Street.
“The first phase of the project will start just south of the intersection of Stanley
Street and that southwest corner of the church, and proceed north to Perkins Street,” said Jason Hanson, area manager for Brosz Engineering, Inc.
“Part of any project is the travel part, especially when you get into residential situations,” he said. “We will shut the street down for the travel of the public, but we will work with the contractor and public works to make the accommodations we can to allow access to homes.”
Some improvements they plan to do during the first phase of the project include:
• Straightening out the intersection at Stanley Street to make it more of a traditional “t” intersection
• Leveling out that intersection to help prevent cars bottoming out
* Replacing all water mains
* Replacing some sewage lines
* Increasing the size of storm sewer inlets
“Along with this, as far as for the residents, everybody will get a new sidewalk, everybody gets a new driveway,” Hanson added.
The main concern from community members was that they believe leveling out the intersection might exacerbate the flooding issues they have on the street and sidewalks after rainstorms.
“A lot of the problems in that area stem from the fact that the inlets are pretty small. So we are going to increase the inlets to take in more capacity of water,” said Hanson.
The design still needs the final stamp of approval from city council, and Finance Officer Jason LaFayette said that they haven’t determined a meeting date to approve the design.
“We are under the gun to be able to produce something this year, but we are prepared, and the plans are ready to go,” said Hanson. “Optimistically, I would hope for three months (to complete phase 1 of the project), but it depends on weather and the contractor.”
Hanson also assured that the project is on budget for what city council had projected, but he didn’t want to announce the price before they receive bids from contractors.
As for phase 2 of the project, Hanson said he would announce the plans at a later date.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.