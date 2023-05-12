Belle Fourche honors National Police Week May 12, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Belle Fourche Mayor Randy Schmidt proclaimed May 9 through May 20 National Police Week. Pictured are Schmidt, left, and Police Chief Ryan Cherveny. Pioneer photo by Amanda WolterstorffTo read all of today's stories, Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hydrography Job Market × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesWilliams selected as the new Spearfish High School principalDeadwood Chamber of Commerce names interim executive directorWalters named region Teacher of the YearPlayground construction at Evans Park launches into actionMorford to retire from Spearfish HS after 18 yearsU.S. Mint Loses $171 Million Minting CoinsThe Barn at Aspen Acres receives two awardsBHSU celebrates graduates at 185th commencement ceremonyL-D High School choir to perform with Foreigner1,100-acre solar power plant proposed for Meade County Images CommentedGeorge Clooney thinks Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg 'regret' Ocean's Eleven snub (1)Thursday night crash with plow causes injuries (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
