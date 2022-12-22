Belle Fourche honors 3 with lifesaving awards

Police Chief, Ryan Cherveny, left, presented Officer Asher Pikula and Officer Heath Harter with the city’s Lifesavings Award for their extraordinary performance in saving someone’s life. Detective Jason Huber also received the award but was not present at Monday’s City Council meeting. Pioneer photo by Amanda Wolterstorff
BELLE FOURCHE — Three Belle Fourche police officers were honored Monday with the City’s Lifesavings Award for their actions during an early Dec. medical call.
Police Chief, Ryan Cherveny, presented the awards at the City Council meeting.
“On Dec. 2, 2022, officers responded to a medical alarm. Upon arrival, they met a patient who complained of chest pain. While officers were talking to that patient, that individual became unresponsive. The three officers began performing life-saving measures to try to bring the patient back,” Cherveny told the council.
The officers continued performing life-saving measures until the ambulance crew was able to arrive to take the patient to the hospital.
“They continued these life saving measures until the ambulance service was able to take over.”
“Today that patient is at home and doing well thanks to the fast response and lifesaving measures performed by Officer Asher Pikula, Officer Heath Harter, and Detective Jason Huber,” said Cherveny.
This award is given to an officer for a single act in which the officer displays extraordinary performance in their duty to save the life of a person that would have likely died if not for the actions of that officer.
“Thank you, gentlemen. I appreciate what you do for us,” said Randy Schmidt, the Mayor.
