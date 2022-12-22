Belle Fourche honors 3 with lifesaving awards

Police Chief, Ryan Cherveny, left, presented Officer Asher Pikula and Officer Heath Harter with the city’s Lifesavings Award for their extraordinary performance in saving someone’s life. Detective Jason Huber also received the award but was not present at Monday’s City Council meeting. Pioneer photo by Amanda Wolterstorff

BELLE FOURCHE — Three Belle Fourche police officers were honored Monday with the City’s Lifesavings Award for their actions during an early Dec. medical call.

Police Chief, Ryan Cherveny, presented the awards at the City Council meeting.

