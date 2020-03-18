Belle Fourche hitting the road running to plan for educational impacts in wake of closures

BELLE FOURCHE –– School playgrounds and hallways across the state are empty this week due to state-mandated COVID-19 closures and the Belle Fourche School District was the first in the Northern Hills to discuss how to educate students and support staff while staring head-on into an uncertain future.
COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered strain of coronavirus. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending maintaining a six-foot distance between people, also referred to as “social distancing,” to prevent spread.
The district called a special school board meeting Monday to brainstorm about how to best serve its approximate 1,380 students during this time when the circumstances of the pandemic are changing by the hour.
As with many schools across the state, Superintendent Steve Willard explained that Belle Fourche closed school this week and initiated its deep cleaning protocol in anticipation of reconvening Monday.
“We’re cleaning first, and then we’re going to go back and disinfect,” he said, adding significant headway has already been made by the custodial staff.
Meeting a need and feeding children
On Monday, the school initiated a free grab-and-go sack breakfast and lunch program made available to all children within the district’s boundaries, from birth to age 18. Willard said the school served 78 of the community’s children Monday. Although the initial plan was to serve area children Monday through Thursday, as those are the days the district’s students are typically in school, the district has been able to expand the program and offer the meals every day of the week.
The meals can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon at the Belle Fourche Middle School, located at 1302 Ziebach St. The school requires the children themselves to pick up the meals. A parent can accompany the children but cannot pick up meals in lieu of the children. Meals must be picked up and taken elsewhere to be eaten.
The feeding program is made possible by Child and Adult Nutrition Services program, a program facilitated through the South Dakota Department of Education.
Susan Proefrock, the district’s business manager, along with assistance from staff and Lunchtime Solutions, the foodservice provider contracted with the school, worked into the evening Friday to implement the program to ensure area children could be well-fed by Monday for the duration of the closures. Then, on Monday, the district found out it could offer the program throughout the weekend, as well.
“I just think it’s a great thing for our community,” Proefrock said, adding she hopes to be able to serve up to 200 children each day.
Belle Fourche was the first district in the Northern Hills to offer the service to children during the closure.
Proefrock said the district is able to accommodate area children in this way, as it does during some of the summer months, because at least 50% of the district’s students qualify for free or reduced lunch, qualifying the district to offer the service with state funding.
“The other good thing is we’ve got coolers full of milk; this is a way we can get them out to people instead of throwing them away,” Willard said. “We’re feeding kids, and we’re not having to throw food away.”
In addition to the grab-and-go breakfast and lunch program, Willard said the school will continue to offer the BackPack program, designed to combat student hunger on the weekends. The program is funded by Feeding South Dakota and provides at-risk children with nutritious, easy-to-prepare foods during weekends and holidays when school is not in session.
Willard said he will work with Brian Aspen, the district’s school/family liaison, to get the food distributed to the at-risk children.
School activities cancelled or postponed
Willard said all school-affiliated activities have either been canceled or postponed. The middle school math and science club was scheduled to take a five-day trip to Walt Disney World and the Kennedy Space Center in Florida the first week in April. The club has raised funds and performed community service to earn the educational excursion. Disney World closed Friday to aid in COVID-19 containment efforts. The theme park announced Monday that it will remained closed at least until the end of March.
Kevin Smidt, middle school principal, said that the school will work to coordinate with the airlines and Disney World to reschedule the much-anticipated trip.
“Just wait and see … is the best thing,” he said, adding that both the park and the airlines have agreed to work with the school to reschedule, if possible.
The high school prom was slated to take place March 28, however, the school announced Tuesday on its Facebook profile that prom has been tentatively postponed until April 18.
On Monday, Willard said the district, assuming that another one-week closure was imminent, began putting in place a plan to coordinate distance learning for the upcoming week.
“All teaching staff will come to their buildings tomorrow (Tuesday) to meet with their principals to plan distance learning, if school closures continue through next week,” he said. “We’ve got a variety of educational delivery platforms we can use.”
Teachers were informed that they had the opportunity to come into the school buildings Wednesday to firm up their distance learning plans. After that, staff would no longer be allowed on school property to accommodate sanitation efforts and to allow the premises to remain sanitized until school resumes, Willard said.
Mathew Raba, high school principal, said that the high school is particularly well set up to accommodate distance learning curriculum to its students via school provided laptops throughout an uncertain amount of mandated closure.
“This week, we’re kind of looking (at) as a planning week, moving towards next week and maybe another one after that as well; we don’t really know,” he said. “We kind of want to follow suit with the governor’s guidance, as well as what other districts neighboring us are planning to do.”
Bridging educational gap during closure
How the closure will affect the district’s educational requirements as they relate to the remainder of the school year, and possible makeup time, is still up in the air.
“We’ve gotten a very firm ‘perhaps’ on if we’re going to have to make up these days,” Willard said.
Raba explained that the school has a minimum about of contact time that it is required to instruct area students each year.
“As our calendar sits, we’re over that amount of allotted minutes,” he said. “Eventually, if we’re looking at weeks down the road, then we won’t be over that number of allotted minutes and that’s when some of this e-instruction, e-learning kind of comes into play as to satisfy some contact time with kids.”
Depending on how long the closure persists, Raba said the state Department of Education could choose to waive the minimum requirement due to the emergency pandemic circumstances.
“They can say that ‘You don’t need to meet that minimum,’ or ‘If you aren’t going to meet that minimum, you need to show that this amount of e-learning occurred to meet that minimum,’ or whatever that might be,” he said, adding that the online learning platforms the school utilizes track the amount of time that students spend on curriculum while working from home.
Smidt said that by Monday, his teaching staff will be prepared to offer online distance learning to students. The middle school also provides laptops to all of its students, however not all students are ordinarily allowed to take their computers home with them. So, he said it will take some effort and planning to coordinate getting students the supplies to perform schoolwork at home.
The elementary-aged students could be a little more difficult to serve through distance learning, according to Julie Hatling, elementary principal. She said that the school has enough iPads and digital software to offer to the entire third- and fourth-grade classes.
“But, like the fifth-graders, our kids have never taken their devises home,” Hatling said. “And (kindergarten through second-grade) is just a whole other world with what you would expect them to do on a device at home. I think we’ll just have to rely heavily on the teachers … to come up with, ‘This is what we think kids in kindergarten can handle when we do distance education.”
She said that her staff will fashion a plan for how each grade level can properly utilize distance learning and how to coordinate the effort.
Special education
Caleb Case, special education director for the district, said coordinating distance learning for the district’s special education students will be a little trickier and will likely be handled on a case-by-case basis. He said work will likely mirror grade-level curriculum and be modified for each student’s individual needs.
Adam Nowowiejski, district activity director, said he plans to work closely with coaching staff to ensure students’ needs are being met.
“The problem is that we’re going to have a lot of kids that are going to be very bummed out,” he said, referring to activities and sporting events and/or seasons being affected by the closure. “That’s what I’m going to talk to our coaches about to make sure they’re keeping an eye on those kids because they’re going to have to keep the morale up.”
The district’s principals explained that each homeroom teacher will be responsible for communicating with parents via email or one of the school’s subscription reminder applications about how to proceed related to their student’s distance learning in the coming days.
Employee considerations
The board discussed how to best accommodate those employees who are not paid salary, such as hourly custodial, paraprofessional, and other support staff members.
Case said he’s heard concerns from a number of paraprofessionals who said that if they’re forced to take an extended period of unpaid time off due to the closure, they will be forced to look for alternative employment out of necessity. That is a concern Case does not take lightly.
“It’s been really hard to hire (and retain) paraprofessionals,” he said. “I’ve had a position posted at North Park (Elementary) since Christmas and it’s still not filled yet. If whatever decision we make would impact multiple paraprofessionals and we were short-staffed at the end of this closure, I think that would have a really big impact on kids – an adverse impact.”
Willard cautioned the board to consider the unprecedented predicament carefully.
“This is an entirely different situation than we’ve ever faced as a school or a country,” Willard said, adding that in addition to retaining support staff, the board needs to consider the financial needs of staff during this forced closure.
Following lengthy discussion on the topic, the board unanimously voted to pay hourly support staff a wage that would match their average weekly hours worked throughout the year for the duration of the state-mandated closure.
Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that schools in the state would be closed for another week to continue to combat COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there were 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, all regionally located East River. Every case has been attributed to travel outside of the state and those diagnosed have been quarantined in their homes. Noem said Tuesday that there has not yet been any community spread of the virus.
Belle Fourche was the first school district in the Northern Hills to hold a special meeting relating to planning for extended closures and coordination of educational needs. Other area school boards plan to hold meetings Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Additional stories from these meetings will be published in the coming days.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.