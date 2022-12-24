BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche City Council approved two new hires and two promotions at the Belle Fourche Police Department Monday.
Sgt. Jucole Jones was promoted to lieutenant, and Officer Antonio Garcia was promoted to sergeant.
Bailey Bauer and Arik Homola were hired as full-time uncertified police officers.
The certification process will last about six months, following successful background checks and polygraph tests.
“They will go through three months of field training here at the department,” said Ryan Cherveny, the city’s police chief. “This is where they will learn South Dakota state statutes, city policies, the city layout, and how to handle calls for services of all types.”
“We have three phases of field training, each one has its own planned progression, and each phase the new recruit will be paired with a training officer,” said Cherveny. “Once the three phases are completed, there is a two-week evaluation phase where they are on their own. The training officer will be with the recruit for safety reasons, but they (the training officers) are not supposed to assist in a training capacity. The recruit is supposed to be able to demonstrate that they understand case laws and procedures and are able to handle situations appropriately.”
“Once they have completed our department training, they will sign up for academy classes at the Law Enforcement Center in Pierre which lasts 13 weeks. Once they graduate, they will be a certified officer,” said Cherveny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.