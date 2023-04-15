Four Belle Fourche High School students — Carlie Reeves, left, Allison Hayes, Amanda Byrd, and Maggie McCord — were given the opportunity to paint murals at the Belle Fourche Rec Center. To view their artwork up close, visit bhpioneer.com Pioneer photo by Amanda Wolterstorff
BELLE FOURCHE — Four Belle Fourche High School students showcased their art skills by painting murals in the Belle Fourche Rec Center.
After the brick hallways of the rec center received a fresh coat of paint, Nate Velander, decided to add something fun: murals.
He extended the offer to high school art teacher Jana Bastian, who was then tasked with choosing four artists to display their work.
“I picked students who showed a propensity to 2-D Media,” Bastian said.
Velander gave the students just one requirement — the artwork had to be of something related to rec center activities.
Maggie McCord, a senior, said she took five weeks to complete her mural.
“I have been doing theater for the last couple of years, so I decided to do a theater-style painting,” McCord said. “The first production I was in was the one acts last year. We had a character, William Shakespeare, so I thought, ‘why not paint that?’”
Another artist, Amanda Byrd, a senior, was a last minute alternate for the project after another stepped out.
“I didn’t have much time to decide my topic, but I went for the four main things that people do here — basketball, swimming, volleyball, and occasionally tennis or pickle ball,” said Byrd. “I think I finished first, so it took me around a month.”
Allison Hayes, a junior, was the third painter.
“I’m not going to lie, I’m in art for the credit,” she said. “This took me seven weeks. I took a lot longer than the others.”
“It’s a runner (Steve Prefonataine) from the 70s that died in a car crash. He’s super inspirational,” she said about the subject of her painting. “One guy (a local) came up to me and told me he ran with Prefontaine. He said he saw it (the painting) and had to come up and talk to me.”
The last art piece on the wall was painted by Carlie Reeves, a junior.
“I’ve been a band kid since sixth grade. I’m in love with music,” she said. “Originally, I also wanted to do a theater painting, but when I heard that Maggie was doing that I decided to let her have that.”
“I spent a week and a half making a mock up, and I spent a little under five weeks working on it,” said Reeves. “I wanted to put my personality into it.”
“I love that there are four different people and four different expressions,” said Bastian.
