BELLE FOURCHE—The Belle Fourche School Board approved to hire Wyss Associates and Upper Deck Architects to make improvements on the high school.
Wyss Associates will be doing landscaping in front of the high school.
“The plans are currently in the design phase,” said Steve Willard, the superintendent. “Mr. Raba (the high school principal), Mr. Coyle (director of facilities and transportation), and I met with a landscape designer, and the School Board approved having the designer develop plans for the high school,” said Willard.
The School Board will determine a start date for the project after they review the master plan.
Major aspects of the plan will include replacing the sidewalks, stairs, and the retaining wall along the front of the high school.
The cost of the plan is yet to be determined as well.
“We will not know the cost of the project until we receive the design and contract estimates,” said Willard. “We have been building a pot of money for this project in Capital Outlay. We will not begin the project until we have enough funds saved up. We will not borrow any money for the project.”
Upper Deck Architects will be making improvements to the high school gymnasium.
Currently, the ceiling in the gymnasium has an exposed insulation mat.
“The mat continues to come loose,” Steve Willard said.
The new metal ceiling will enclose the insulation and prevent this problem.
During these upgrades, Upper Deck Architects will also be doing some electrical wiring and ventilation upgrades, and they will be adding in a new HVAC system.
“There will be a new HVAC system using the current AC unit located outside the gym. The new system will regulate a constant comfortable temperature in the gym for all seasons,” said Willard. “These improvements will allow the gym to have a better regulated temperature for PE classes, sporting activities, and other activities such as graduation and awards ceremonies.”
This project will cost $1.2 million; $750,000 of which will come from ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds and $450,000 of which will come from Capital Outlay.
