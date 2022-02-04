Belle Fourche High School gets new flag

BELLE FOURCHE — Wm. Blaine Anderson, left, quartermaster for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3312 in Belle Fourche presents a new United States flag to Adam Nowowiejski, activities director for Belle Fourche High School. This flag will be displayed in the Belle Fourche High School Gymnasium for sporting and daily events.
Post 3312 is also involved with the Belle Fourche High School and Belle Fourche Middle School Veteran’s Day Programs every November. For more information on how you can help serve current service members, veterans, and the community through VFW Post 3312, contact the post by phone at (605) 269-8831 or email vfwpost3312@gmail.com or Facebook at VFW Post 3312.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.