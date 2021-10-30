Belle Fourche gives thumbs up to school resource officer position

BELLE FOURCHE –– For the first time since 2016, a dedicated school resource officer (SRO) will soon roam the halls and classrooms around the Belle Fourche School District.
A school resource officer is a specifically trained law enforcement officer with sworn law enforcement authority, trained in school-based law enforcement and crisis response, and assigned by an employing law enforcement agency to work in the school using community-oriented policing concepts.
The new position is the result of a cooperative effort between the district and the city of Belle Fourche.
During the Oct. 18 city council meeting, the board approved the creation of a school resource officer position within the city’s police department. The position is a joint effort and contractual agreement between the city and the Belle Fourche School District.
Councilman Randy Sowers asked Police Chief Marlyn Pomrenke whether the new position being created within the police department is expected to be a permanent fixture.
“This will be a position that will be good until May of 2024,” Pomrenke said. “So, it’s a two-and-a-half-year deal with us. I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen after that; that depends on how well my officer does and depends on how much the school values (them).”
Pomrenke said that the MOU is still being crafted for eventual approval from the council and school board.
Although the position technically falls under the city’s staffing umbrella, Pomrenke said that the school district intends to finance the officer for the majority of the year.
“When school starts, (he or she) gets paid from the school between the time school starts until the time school ends,” he said, adding that mean roughly August through May over the duration of the school year.
Beyond that, Pomrenke said that the city would be responsible to fund the officers’ salary during summer breaks.
“So, we’re (the city is) basically on the hook for about 12 or 13 weeks (a year) for benefits and wages,” he said.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Willard told the school board during its March 8 meeting that the SRO is one of a handful of new positions being considered contingent upon the receipt of ESSER grant funds to finance the effort.
The ESSER Grant Program, part of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, provides funds to help schools respond to changes in student needs due to COVID-19.
Pomrenke said that he plans to promote someone from within the department to fill the position. Then, he said he intends to hire another officer to fill the vacancy due to the promotion sometime after the first of the year.
Offering increased safety and assisting juvenile-related investigations are two primary motivators for the new position. Additionally, Pomrenke said the new SRO will offer educational classes such as D.A.R.E and other courses developed in the district.
Willard spoke to the city council when the position was approved, offering some background. He said that the high school’s Youth Leadership Team presented to the school board last year, expressing a need for an SRO in the schools.
“So, it’s really going to be supportive by the children,” Willard said.
Looking ahead, Willard told the school board in a March 8 meeting that he hopes that the influx of people moving to the area could boost enrollment numbers and provide extra state funding into the budget, which could potentially enable the district to partially fund an SRO longer term.
The district has not had an SRO in its schools since 2016 when the former SRO’s employment was terminated by the city. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) is expected to be fashioned and agreed upon between the city and district in the coming weeks and prior to the selection of a candidate for the position.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.