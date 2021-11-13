Belle Fourche finance officer resigns

BELLE FOURCHE –– After three years serving as the Belle Fourche finance officer, Breanna Schaefer has resigned.
Schaefer submitted her resignation to Mayor Randy Schmidt Tuesday.
“After 13 years of public service, half in emergency services, and half in finance, it is time to move on to something new,” Schaefer said Friday in an email to the Pioneer. “I thank the communities that have entrusted me with their most vulnerable and intimate moments, from taking care of loved ones to their hard-earned tax dollars. It has been the honor of a lifetime.”
Although she declined to discuss her future professional plans, Schaefer said she plans to continue to be of service in the ways she can.
“I look forward to continuing to serve my community through various civic organizations without being political fodder,” she said.
In closing, Schaefer offered one last sentiment to the greater Belle Fourche community.
“Be kind, take care of one another, and don’t forget that we are all neighbors, family, and friends,” she said.
Friday was Schaefer’s last day with the city. The city council is expected to officially accept her resignation at Monday’s meeting.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.