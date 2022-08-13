Belle Fourche finance officer resigns

BELLE FOURCHE — After just more than four months serving as the Belle Fourche finance officer, Bethany Estes resigned from her position with the city.

The official announcement was made by Mayor Randy Schmidt just before the adjournment of the Aug. 1 city council meeting.

