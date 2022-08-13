Belle Fourche finance officer resigns

BELLE FOURCHE — After just more than four months serving as the Belle Fourche finance officer, Bethany Estes resigned from her position with the city.
The official announcement was made by Mayor Randy Schmidt just before the adjournment of the Aug. 1 city council meeting.
“Please accept this letter of formal notification of my resignation from the position of finance officer for the city of Belle Fourche,” Schmidt said, reading from a letter composed by Estes. “My last day will be Aug. 12. Sincerely, Bethany Estes.”
No further discussion on the topic was held and the meeting was adjourned.
Estes began in the post in early April. After serving three years in the role, Breanna Schaefer resigned from her position as city finance officer in November 2021.
Several attempts to reach both Estes and Schmidt for comment went unreturned.
