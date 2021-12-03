Belle Fourche Festival of Trees slated for Tuesday

BELLE FOURCHE –– The 22nd annual Belle Fourche Festival of Trees is slated to be held Tuesday at the Belle Fourche Community Hall to benefit five area nonprofit organizations.
“The needs of our area nonprofits have never been more urgent than they are during this time of economic uncertainty,” Joan Manke, one of the event’s coordinators, told the Pioneer.
This year’s event will be the second held at the community hall and hosted by the Black Hills Roundup Ag committee and First Interstate Bank.
Until last year, the event was hosted at the First Interstate Bank in Belle Fourche for 20 years. After two decades, the event was beginning to outgrow the bank’s lobby, prodding the change of venue.
The Tuesday event kicks off from 2-4 p.m. with an auction item preview period, followed by social and hors d’oeuvres at 5 p.m., and a 6 p.m. auction.
This year’s beneficiaries are the Belle Fourche Ministerial Association, Belle Fourche Meals on Wheels, Belle Silver Lining Senior Center, Belle Fourche Kids and Cops, and the Greater Belle Fourche Foundation.
The 2020 event auctioned 47 items, including 12 trees, 14 wreaths, 16 other pieces of Christmas décor, and more, which raised nearly $50,000, a record-breaking figure for the annual event.
