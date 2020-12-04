BELLE FOURCHE –– The 21st annual Belle Fourche Festival of Trees was held at the Belle Fourche Community Hall Tuesday, raising approximately $50,000 to benefit area nonprofit organizations.
“It was just amazing; I don’t even know how else to describe it,” Joan Manke, one of the event’s coordinators, said.
This year, the event was hosted by the Black Hills Roundup Ag committee. For the last 20 years, the event has been hosted at the First Interstate Bank in Belle Fourche.
Manke, with the Black Hills Roundup Ag committee, said Tuesday’s event was a great success.
“It’s humbling to see everybody come together to support the community,” she said. “In the times that we’re in, the beneficiaries need the help more now than ever.”
Manke estimated about 125 people attended the event where 47 items were auctioned off, including 12 trees, 14 wreaths, 16 other pieces of Christmas décor, and more.
The highest selling tree was created and donated by Chutes for Charity and went for $2,600.
The Belle Fourche Police Department’s tree was purchased and then donated back to be sold again during the event, netting a total $4,700 donated.
Hosting the event at the community hall accommodated more social distancing, allowing more comfortable and safe mingling, Manke said.
“This was set up pretty good,” she said.
This year’s beneficiaries were the Belle Fourche Ministerial Association, the Belle Fourche Senior Meals program, Belle Fourche Kids and Cops, and the Greater Belle Fourche Foundation.
“The needs of our area nonprofits have never been more urgent than they are during this time of economic uncertainty,” Manke said. “It would have been devastating for these nonprofits to not get their funding.”
During 2019’s Festival of Trees, Mike Tyndall, president of First Interstate Bank, told the Pioneer the event was beginning to outgrow the bank’s lobby after 20 years.
Over the last 21 years, the event has generated nearly $400,000 worth of donations.
The first festival was hosted in 2000, raising $5,485. Through 2018, the festival had raised approximately $348,000, including recording-breaking events in the last handful of years, each bringing in between $36,000-$37,000.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.