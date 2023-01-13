Hollie Stalder, left, honored the Butte County Commisioners with a special recognition award for their partnership with Belle Fourche Economic Development, received by Annie Capp on behalf of the commission. Pioneer photo by Amanda Wolterstorff
Hollie Stalder, left, honored the Butte County Commisioners with a special recognition award for their partnership with Belle Fourche Economic Development, received by Annie Capp on behalf of the commission. Pioneer photo by Amanda Wolterstorff
seven businesses received the Belle Fourche 2021 community investment award. From left are representatives from: Rebel Rose, Capp’s Cornerstone Refinishing, The Wild Bluebell, Rogue Motorsports, and PooterQ Original Barbeque and Catering. Not pictured includes Dollar General and Fayville Agency. Pioneer photo by Amanda Wolterstorff
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche Economic Development issued special honors and awarded local businesses at its annual membership meeting on Jan. 10.
“When we talk about economic development and progress, we often talk about the ‘boots-on-the-ground’ people who are the face of the things being done,” said Wendy Bowers, president of the Belle Fourche Development Corporation (BFDC). “We talk about the members of the city council, our county commissioners, school board members, the chamber, and all the other organizations, committees, and agencies that make things happen.”
“We often forget to recognize the other people who make it possible for all those groups to do the things that make our community a better place to live, and that’s the rest of the community,” she added. “Everything we are celebrating here tonight is possible because the people in our community want to see good things happen for themselves and for their neighbors. They are willing to do what it takes to make that happen.”
Wendy and Hollie Stalder, the executive director of the BFDC, presented special recognitions to two local entities.
“We want to thank Johner and Sons. Kent Johner has ben an amazing partner to us as we have made improvements out at the rail site,” said Bowers.
“We want to thank Butte County and the Butte County Commission. One of the major things we have in our tool kit that allows us to draw new business to make improvements on new property is our discretionary formula,” said Bowers.
She explained that the commissioners helped to pass a “zero for five” tax law. This helps new businesses redevelop distressed properties and pay the original taxes for the first five years. Typically, an assessment would be done directly after improvements, and the discretionary formula helps push back the tax assessment to year six, giving new business owners a tax break and an incentive to make improvements on local buildings.
Annie Capp received this award on behalf of the Butte County Commissioners.
Stalder then awarded seven businesses with the Belle Fourche 2021 Community Investement Award. Those businesses include:
The Wild Bluebell;
Dollar General;
Capp’s Cornerstone Refinishing;
Rogue Motorsports;
Rebel Rose;
Fayville Agency;
and PooterQ Original Barbeque and Catering.
At the meeting, Travis Martin, the vice president of BFDC, led the 2023 BFDC board of directors election.
First, Martin held nominations for an open seat, explaining that three seats were open, and only two were running for the seats.
Julie Wingen was nominated for the third seat, effectively closing the election as no position was challenged.
Each of the elected members gave statements.
“It’s been an honor working on the board. I’d be happy to serve for another year,” said Wingen.
“This has been one of my easier elections to win,” joked Karen Wagner, the second elected member. “There’s a lot that we have accomplished, but we still have a lot to do together.”
“Third time’s a charm. This is my third year in a row. I like to be involved and provide some input,” said Levi Buck, the third member.
