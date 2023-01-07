BELLE FOURCHE — At Tuesday’s meeting, Belle Fourche City Council discussed the $10,000 discrepancy found between the city’s 2021 annual report and the 2020-2021 audit.
Councilman Larry Schmaltz requested to have Wayne Drealan investigate the difference and to facilitate a plan to come up with one set of correct numbers.
“We are so close to having agreement between our auditor and financial statement — the closest it’s been in many years,” said Schmaltz. “I’d like to have a third party look at it to see why we have this difference, and so we can have a real set of numbers going into 2023.”
Jason LaFayette, the city finance officer, said the city typically has the finance officer conduct the annual report; however, the council decided to have Casey Peterson do the 2021 annual report.
“We asked Casey Peterson to step in to help us straighten out issues that had snowballed over several years,” he said.
Moreover, the city is required to have a state certified auditor do its annual audit, and Benjamin Elliot, with Independent Audit Services, was hired to do the city’s 2020-2021 audit.
LaFayette told the Pioneer that the two reports are similar in content, which is why the city compares them.
“The annual report provides a detailed, but brief summary of how the city performed financially. The audit provides a lot of the same, but it is more in depth. The auditor will test securities and processes to make sure we are within compliance,” LaFayette explained.
“The discrepancy simply comes down to how both entities define major and minor funds,” said LaFayette. “The city of Belle Fourche’s current auditor included all funds in their major funds. However, based on their dollar amount, some funds, per the state guidelines, qualify as minor funds. This is how Casey Peterson identified those funds.”
LaFayette said that another reason why the two documents have a discrepancy could be due to the fact that the auditor did not reference the annual report during their audit.
“In the case of our 2021 portion of the audit, the annual report wasn’t ready. The auditor continued with the audit without the report,” said LaFayette. “My office identified the discrepancy and corrected it to align with Casey Peterson’s findings. I want to reiterate that the audit was already in rough draft when this occurred, and I pleaded with the auditor to review the annual report prior to finalizing the audit. This request was refused.”
LaFayette assured the councilmembers that the Department of Legislative Audit has looked over both reports and has accepted both of them.
Councilman Randy Sowers voiced concern about the discrepancies as well, wanting more answers as to why the numbers came out different.
“Why don’t they match? It’s within $10,000, which is really good, but there are fund balances that are drastically different,” said Sowers. “There’s one report that says $1.7 million and one that says $2.5 million, and that’s a huge difference.”
As for this discrepancy, LaFayette told the Pioneer he’s not sure what Sowers was referring to.
“I think he is referring to the ‘reserves,’ and this is an old term used to reference the city’s savings account. However, there is much more to it than that,” LaFayette explained. “The city has funds that would be restricted funds that the city cannot spend (like the landfill’s closure/post closure), and there are unrestricted funds that the city can spend, but they are ear tagged for specific projects like the museum addition.”
“Knowing the landfill has nearly $800,000 in the closure/post closure account, I assume that Councilman Sowers is reviewing the two reports, which may outline these funds differently,” said LaFayette. “This is something he has mentioned before, but he has never physically shown me where he is finding these items.”
Sowers also expressed concern about how this will affect the city in the future.
“If we were going to apply for a grant or anything like that, the audit is the final numbers. Casey Peterson was hired to fix these numbers, and they came through and had different numbers than the audit. It’s not a clean report and that will affect our rating,” he said.
LaFayette assured that he does not expect this small discrepancy to affect any future opportunities for the city.
Sowers kept his position, reiterating how important he feels it is to have these documents looked at.
“We need a third party who is not biased that is willing to give their expertise on how to fix the finances and how to move forward with a consensus on what we are doing,” he said.
The council voted in December 2022 to approve Drealan’s contract, which will allow him to do financial work and give financial advice to the city on an “as needed” basis.
Per Drealan’s contract, which he is expected to sign this week, states that his assistance can only be requested by the finance officer.
Sowers abstained from voting on this contract due to a conflict of interest.
“Wayne Drealan has 44 years of experience in auditing governmental entities. He’s retired, and he is my father-in-law, so that’s why there’s always this discussion about whether I can participate or not. He has massive expertise and he’s willing to do it when no one else is to provide that third eye,” Sowers told the Pioneer.
Councilwoman Rebecca Larson, who serves as a legal finance committee chairwoman, said that she has heard some concerns about Sowers’ conflict of interest with Drealan.
“As Mr. Drealan gets work, he gets paid, and it was a concern that was brought up by a couple of citizens. There’s a perception that this could be used incorrectly,” said Larson.
LaFayette shared a similar sentiment.
“I don’t feel that this (contract) is being ‘misused,’ but I can see it being ‘abused,’ especially after last night’s discussions,” he told the Pioneer following the council meeting. “I like the idea of having someone to work with directly; However, I am uncomfortable working with a councilperson’s family member.”
LaFayette said that he can always refer to other finance officers in the state when he has questions or needs advice.
“I am simply trying to push the city forward and don’t believe that investigating reports that have been submitted and approved by the state is necessary,” he said.
After 22 minutes of discussion, LaFayette made a request to have Drealan do the annual report for 2022 instead, because in doing so, Drealan would likely take a look at the 2021 annual report and audit as well. However, the votes were still split.
In a role call vote the ayes were Randy Sowers, Derrick Erhart, Clark Sowers, Monte Talkington, and Larry Schmaltz. They nays were Rebecca Larson and Bob Somervold. Heidi Parker was absent.
With a majority of ayes, the agenda item passed with LaFayette’s amended request.
Randy Sowers also brought an agenda item to the meeting, requesting that Wayne Drealan look over the financial statement packet that the councilmembers receive each month.
“I would like him to look at the documents we get to see if we need all the paper,” he said.
“The documents that council receive was based on recommendations Mr. Drealan made during community input during a February 2022 Council meeting,” LaFayette explained. “These items include the revenue and expenditures for all funds, bank summaries with beginning balances and ending balances for all accounts, and the bank reconciliation completed on all bank accounts which are reconciled to the penny.”
Larson expressed her disapproval for this agenda item as well.
“I don’t understand why we’d spend more money if we trust our finance officer and trust what’s already been said to us. I feel like we are bypassing what we talked about with this contract. This is another waste of $100 an hour,” she said.
At the end of the discussion, there was no vote, and LaFayette agreed to ask Drealan if the financial packet contains everything needed.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.