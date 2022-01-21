BELLE FOURCHE –– While 2020 and 2021 were shaped by obstacles presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Belle Fourche continued to prosper, even increasing sales tax revenue by 24% over 2020.
Those successes and more were celebrated Wednesday at the Belle Fourche Development Corporation’s annual banquet. The meeting, held Grap’s Burgers and Brews, also included the election of three new board of directors and recognitions for numerous local businesses and individuals who made special investments in the community throughout 2021.
Gary Hendrickson, a civil engineering technician in the Natural Resources Conservation Services’ (NRCS) Belle Fourche office, was recognized for his recent receipt of the 2020 Professional Service Award of Excellence.
In his role with NRCS, Hendrickson serves as a guide, interpreting soil survey books and other information advise district staff on proper placement, design, and species of trees planted in the region, and more.
Special recognition was also given to the following businesses who opened new businesses and invested in the community in 2021: Albany Farms, MJ’s Market, Prairie Hills Engraving, and Black Hills Diner.
Three members were elected to serve on the Belle Fourche Development Corporation board of directors - Renae Schaeffer, of Pioneer Bank and Trust; Larry Schmaltz, of Adamo Properties Corp.; and Talia Nighswonger, of Jackson Dental.
In addition to the positive business growth in the Belle Fourche area, the end of the year sales tax figures, provided by the city of Belle Fourche, demonstrate an increase of $43,395.46, or 24% over 2020. According to the city’s 3rd penny sales tax spreadsheet, $177,450.85 was collected in 2020, compared to $220,846.31 in 2021.
According to the Tax Foundation’s State Business Tax Climate Index, which enables business leaders, government policymakers, and taxpayers to gauge how their states’ tax systems compare, ranked South Dakota as the second-best business tax climates in the country going into 2022. Wyoming topped the list at number one.
