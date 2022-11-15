BUTTE COUNTY — Belle Fourche dedicated a bridge Friday to a Butte County man killed in the Vietnam War.
Born on Dec. 3, 1948 in Burke, South Dakota, LeLund Kahler was the only Butte County military personnel to be killed in action (KIA) during the Vietnam War.
The Center of the Nation Business Association (CoNBA) hosted the LeLund M. Kahler Memorial Bridge dedication on Veterans Day to pay tribute to his services.
Mayor Randy Schmidt spoke at the dedication, providing some insight on Kahler’s life and story.
“It is an honor and a privilege for me to be here to speak on this, so thank you.” Schmidt said. “A good bridge is not built overnight, nor is a good soldier that fights for our country. We are honored to dedicate this bridge to LeLund Morris Kahler, in honor of his service to our country and our community.”
The bridge is located on the way into the Roundup Complex/Rodeo Grounds in Belle Fourche.
According to the biography of Kahler, provided by the CoNBA, He graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 1966, and went to the University of South Dakota in Vermillion for one year.
Kahler was drafted to the Army in Sioux Falls on March 21, 1968, and sent overseas to Vietnam on Aug. 18, 1968.
Kahler was a Squad Leader with Company D, Second Battalion, and 39th Infantry.
On March 2, 1969, Kahler was wounded near Cai Be in Vietnam, and returned to active service after a brief hospital stay. For this, he was awarded the Purple Heart.
Nineteen days after returning to active duty, Kahler died of wounds received while on a reconnaissance mission on April 8, 1969, after being shot by a sniper.
His body was returned to the United States, and buried with military honors on April 17, 1969, at the Black Hills National Cemetery.
Kahler received the Silver Star Medal, Bronze Star Medal, two Purple Hearts, the Air Medal, the Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Combat Infantry Badge, Army Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, and “V” Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Leaf and Star, Vietnam Combat Medal, Vietnam Service Meal, Sharpshooter Badge, Marksmanship Badge, and National Defense Medal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.