Belle Fourche creates redevelopment districts

BELLE FOURCHE –– A handful of local organizations gathered Monday to announce the creation of three new redevelopment districts located on the north end of Belle Fourche with the combined goal of improving the housing conditions in Belle Fourche.
Mayor Gloria Landphere said the announcement is exciting news and explained the partnerships that will be a conduit to the future growth and improvements within the city.
The changes began after the updated housing study was released in January, highlighting areas of improvement that needed more immediate attention, Landphere said.
Krysti Weed, the city engineering department assistant, coordinated with Landphere and Community Partners Research, Inc., located in Faribault, Minn.
Landphere said the updated study told a familiar story about the housing conditions in Belle Fourche.
“It told, in a lot of ways, the same story that the other one (completed seven years ago) told, which is, Belle Fourche needs affordable housing,” she said. “And that comes in many different ways with affordable housing.”
Although Landphere said often times people think that means building new housing, but that is not necessarily the case.
“It’s through renovations, it’s through apartment buildings, all of (those) kind of thing(s),” she said. “So, the goal here that we have is to see what kind of things that we can put in place to create this affordable housing.”
Another aspect to the overall goal, Lamphere said, is continued neighborhood rehabilitation.
“That is why the city incorporated the redevelopment district in Belle Fourche,” she said.
During the city council’s March 1 meeting, the city held a second reading of an ordinance amendment, modifying the taxation formula for new structures and additions, adding a classification for redevelopment neighborhoods identified in the new housing study released in January.
The boundaries for the redevelopment neighborhoods are identified as follows:
Redevelopment Neighborhood No. 1 – All land within the city located north of the Belle Fourche River, south of U.S. Highway 212, east of Sixth Avenue, and west of the Belle Fourche River.
Redevelopment Neighborhood No. 2 – All Land within the city located north of Railroad Street, south of Edmunds Street, east of First Avenue, and west of Fifth Avenue.
Redevelopment Neighborhood No. 3 – Any parcel of land within the city located east of Fifth Avenue/U.S. Highway 85 that abuts Jackson Street or is north of Jackson Street, and is south of Faulk Street, the Belle Fourche or Red Water rivers, and the land south of Jackson Street, north of the alleyway between Jackson Street and Kingsbury Street, east of 10th Avenue, and west of 11th Avenue or abutting 11th Avenue.
After reviewing the updated housing study, Weed said she realized that some city ordinances would need to be changed to incorporate redevelopment districts.
“So we wrote up and ordinance, it went through council, (and) it will take affect next week,” she said.
Weed said this was a direct result of recommendations that came out of the housing study – promote rental housing rehabilitation programs, promote owner-occupied housing rehabilitation efforts, and to continue neighborhood revitalization efforts.
“And that’s where NeighborWorks (Dakota Home Resources) comes in, and that’s where economic development (Belle Fourche Development Corp.) comes in,” Weed said. “NeighborWorks has so many opportunities out there for these people to spruce up their homes - make them livable again instead of letting them go into bad decay.”
Lisa Nelson, director of equalization for Butte County, explained new tax breaks offered for those within the redevelopment districts.
“Last year, an ordinance was amended and adopted by the Butte County Commission, and this year, of course with our city council, for zero for five years,” Nelson explained. “So, this is on commercial structures that’s over $30,000 – they get that zero for five, same with residential,” she said.
According to SDCL 10-6-35.2, “Any new residential structure or addition to or renovation of an existing structure located in a redevelopment neighborhood established in SDCL 10-6-56, if the new structure, addition, or renovation, has a full and true value of $5,000 or more and the structure is located in an area defined and designated as a redevelopment neighborhood based on the designations provided by SDCL 11-7-2 or SDCL 11-7-3.
“So this is also for … we also have housing, that’s for residential, but if there’s also commercial that’s over $30,000 (in accessed value), they would get that zero for five years,” Nelson explained.
Nelson said that if community members have questions about their specific situations, they’re welcome to come into the Equalization office, located in the county administration building at 117 Fifth Ave. on the north end of Belle Fourche. The information can also be found on the county’s website at: https://www.buttesd.org/director-of-equalization.
Butte County changed its discretionary formula to stimulate commercial development. Under the county and city new formulas, the full-assessed taxes would not be due until the sixth year.
Additionally, in 2020, the city amended its tax valuation structure to mirror the county’s, offering a zero for five years valuation in an effort to encourage economic development and promote improvements and new construction within the city.
Landphere said that after the ordinance was updated to reflect the changes recommended from the housing study, Belle Fourche Development Corporation revamped their housing committee to narrow their focus based on the recommendations from the study.
“So their goals and aspirations were adjusted in accordance with all of these things we’re doing here,” she said.
Wendy Bower, BFDC housing committee member, said that in the past, the committee’s focus has largely been on building new affordable homes in conjunction with the Belle Fourche High School residential construction course, and West River Foundation.
“With the housing study, and with everything else that has been going on, we decided that we really need to expand our focus,” she said, adding that with a little guidance from Pat Kurtenbach, regional economic development coordinator with West River Business Service Center. “We realized that’s really what Belle Fourche needs, is to get some developers to the table. … We have kind of refocused and revamped our committee to work toward trying to bring all the developers to the table and get all the parties together.”
Nelson and Weed, Bower said, have compiled a list of properties within the city that are ripe for development, “And hopefully get a little bit larger scale that what we’ve been doing in the past.”
NeighborWorks steps in
NeighborWorks Dakota Home Resources has been working in the Belle Fourche Community for a number of years, and Mike Walker, executive director, is offering to fill the gap to assist the homeowners in the redevelopment districts.
In addition to three new homes going in on the corner of Eighth Avenue and Aurora, within the Redevelopment District No. 1, NeighborWorks plans to blanket all three districts with resources related to free homebuyer education courses, new home construction opportunities, home loan program to assist with down payment and closing costs, new construction, and home repair and rehab programs.
“With our organization, we’re trying to help reach every single area of housing, whether it’s helping people clean up their credit so they can be able to purchase a home, whether it’s helping with their budgets on the counseling or home buyer education fees,” Walker said. “We’re trying to do five new homes in Belle Fourche this year.”
Additionally, he said the home rehab and repair program is another great resource for people whose homes are falling behind in care and maintenance, and even programs to help the aging homeowners in the area “age in place.”
“We’ve been able to come in and put handicapped ramps, widened doorways, adjust bathrooms … all sorts of different features to make it easier to stay in that home longer,” Walker said.
For more information about resources offered by NeighborWorks Dakota Home Resources, contact Walker at (605) 578-1401 or via email at mike@nwdhr.org.
