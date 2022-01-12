BELLE FOURCHE –– Ward 3 Belle Fourche City Councilman Randy Sowers is facing allegation of code of ethics violations which he said he will publicly defend during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
According to a Jan. 6 letter addressed to Sowers and composed by Mayor Randy Schmidt, Sowers is alleged to have violated three codes of ethics. The purpose of the code of ethics, the letter states, is to “assure that each elected official conducts themselves in a manner that will instill public confidence and trust in the fair operation and integrity of Belle Fourche’s city government.”
The code provides that councilmembers who do not follow the conduct expectations may be reprimanded or formally censured, which could lead to further sanctions, including removal from office.
“Recently, I have been advised that you may have violated the Code of Ethics and Conduct,” the letter states. “This letter is to provide you with notice of the alleged violations and an opportunity to respond to these allegations.”
Sowers provided a copy of the letter to the Pioneer.
The first alleged violation, according to the letter, involves Sowers’ recent advocation for the removal of the weight and cardio rooms at the Belle Fourche Rec Center so that the city-owned center does not conflict or take business away from private businesses within the city.
Additionally, the letter states, Sowers has publicly questioned whether the city should rent roll-off garbage dumpsters to community members as it could also compete with private businesses.
The code sections alleged to have been violated include:
A.1. Act in the Public Interest: Recognizing that stewardship of the public interest may be their primary concern, members will work for the common good of the people of Belle Fourche and not for any private, personal, or other interest, and they will assure fair and equal treatment of all persons, claims and transactions coming before them.
A.7. Conflict of Interest: All members shall identify and avoid conflicts of interest in accordance with the law.
A.10. Representation of Private Interests: In keeping with their role as stewards of the public interest, members of Council shall not appear on behalf of the private interests of third parties before the Council or any other Board, Committee, or proceeding of the City. Nor shall members of the Boards and Commissions appear before their own bodies or before the Council on behalf of the private interests of third parties on matters related to the areas of service of their bodies.
Specifically, the letter states that Sowers has publicly advocated for the removal of the weight and cardio room equipment from the rec center via a webcasted interview with his sister, Katie Hoffman. Hoffman’s husband, Jesse Hoffman, is a personal trainer who owns and operates a strength and fitness training center business in Belle Fourche.
Additionally, related to city roll-off rentals, the letter states, “It has been reported that your brother-in law works for a local waste management business.”
The second alleged violation states that, “The Mayor and Councilmembers have been advised by a number of employees that you or people affiliated with you have monitored, followed, and tracked City employees while on and off-duty. You have also attempted to recruit others to participate in this behavior.”
This allegation violates the following code:
A.14. Positive Workplace Environment: Members shall support the maintenance of a positive constructive workplace environment for City employees and for citizens and businesses deal with the City. Members shall recognize their special role in dealings with the city employees to in no way create the perception of inappropriate direction to staff.
Lastly, the third violation allegation states that Sowers has added items to council meeting agendas “at the last moment or raised concerns during public meetings that have not been presented to a committee or department head prior to the meeting.”
Some of those alleged incidences, the letter states, it is “obvious that you have done significant background investigation on a matter …”
“While you certainly have the right to inquire of these matters, your inquiries appear to be intended to surprise City staff rather than to constructively gather information or to develop constructive policies and solutions,” the letter continues.
This allegation is aimed to have violated a number of code sections implicated:
A.4. Respect for Process: Members shall perform their duties in accordance with the processes and rules of order established by the City Council.
B.1.(e) Adding items to an agenda: Items will be placed on the City Council agenda for consideration upon the recommendation of the Committees and Boards. Notwithstanding the failure of the Committees and Boards to recommend an item for the agenda, an item may be placed on the agenda at the direction of the Mayor, or the concurrence of three Councilmembers.
B.3.(b) Channel communications through the appropriate senior city staff: Questions of City staff and/or requests for additional background information should be directed to the Mayor or appropriate Department Heads. Councilmembers should not set up meetings with department staff directly but should work through Department Heads. When in doubt about what staff contact is appropriate, Councilmembers should ask the Mayor or Legal Counsel. However, nothing in this protocol is intended to hinder access to information. All Councilmembers should have the same information with which to make decisions. All critical comments about staff performance should be made to the Mayor through private correspondence or conversation. The Mayor then will consult with the appropriate committee chair and/or Department Head and if needed, a committee executive session to discuss.
B.3.(d) Never publicly criticize an individual employee: Elected and appointed officials should never express concerns about the performance of a City employee in public, or to the employee directly. Comments about staff performance should be made to the Mayor or Department Head through private correspondence or conversation. Appointed officials should make their comments regarding staff to the Mayor.
According to the city council’s code of ethics and conduct, potential sanctions for alleged violations of the above codes may include reprimands or formal censures. For serious infractions, a councilmember could also face more serious sanctions, including removal from office.
The five-page document was concluded by a notice to Sowers that the will have an opportunity to address the alleged violations during the Jan. 18 council meeting.
“At some time thereafter, the Councilmembers will determine if your actions warrant sanction,” the letter stated before Mayor Randy Schmidt’s signature.
Sowers spoke to the Pioneer Tuesday about the issue.
“I’m going to save most of it for the meeting on Tuesday,” he said. “And I am preparing with my legal counsel to defend this because character, integrity, and truth are very important to me, and I don’t feel that this represents any of those thing that they’re claiming are against me. I feel that I’ve done my job as a city councilman to the public to the (best) of my ability given my current state in life.”
In addition to feeling like the concerns came out of left field, Sowers said that he is disappointed that neither Schmidt nor any of his fellow councilmembers have approached him with these or other concerns about his behavior.
Other than one time when Councilman Bob Somervold advised Sowers to read the code of ethics, Sowers said that one councilmember approached him early this week to give him a heads up that something was coming down the pike about potential sanctions.
“There’s been no direction from the mayor on this,” he said. “No one even informed me that they were writing a letter about this … until I got the letter. I’m just excited to see who’s accusing me and what the accusations really are in detail.”
“I’m going to defend myself with everything I have because I think it’s the right thing to do,” Sowers said. “And I won’t be intimidated.”
The Pioneer also spoke to Schmidt Tuesday to understand where the concerns arose from.
Schmidt said that some members of the council approached him with concerns, and that, according to the code of ethics and conduct, it is his job to then write a letter informing Sowers of the concerns and to notify him of his chance to defend himself at the next council meeting.
“When the councilmembers came to me, then that is when … it’s then the responsibility of the mayor to initiate action if a councilmember’s behavior may warrant it,” he said. “I have no say on what happens. It’ll be an agenda item (Tuesday) for Councilman Sowers to respond to the ethics violation to the code of ethics and conduct.”
