BELLE FOURCHE — Dozens of community members overflowed the Belle Fourche City Hall council chambers Tuesday, many offering support for Councilman Randy Sowers as he responded to the board concerning alleged violations of the city’s code of ethics and conduct.
After more than an hour and a half of discussion on the subject, including Sowers’ response and statements from at least eight community members, the council voted 6-2 to take no action against the councilman.
Notice of violations
Tuesday’s lengthy discussion stemmed from a Jan. 6 letter addressed to Sowers and signed by Mayor Randy Schmidt in which Sowers was alleged to have violated the city’s code of ethics and conduct on at least three instances.
The purpose of the code of ethics, the letter states, is to “assure that each elected official conducts themselves in a manner that will instill public confidence and trust in the fair operation and integrity of Belle Fourche’s city government.”
According to the code, if a councilmember witnesses, becomes aware of, or has concerns related to potential violations, they are directed to report alleged infractions to the mayor or city council president. Subsequently, the code states that it is the responsibility of the mayor to initiate action if a councilmember’s behavior may warrant sanction.
During a Jan. 11 phone interview with the Pioneer, Schmidt explained what prompted his decision to pen the notice of violation.
“When the councilmembers came to me, then that is when … it’s then the responsibility of the mayor to initiate action if a councilmember’s behavior may warrant it,” he said. “I have no say on what happens.”
In addition, Schmidt said that the city’s code of ethics and conduct specifically designates that any action taken on a councilmember who is alleged to have violated codes must exclusively be decided by the other councilmembers.
The five-page letter asserted that since his April 2021 election onto the council, Sowers’ conduct reportedly violated at least eight city code sections.
First, the letter stated, Sowers was alleged to have recently advocated for the removal of the weight and cardio rooms at the Belle Fourche Rec Center as he believed the city-owned center conflicted with or took business away from private businesses within the city. The reported campaign took place during a webcasted interview related to city business with his sister, Katie Hoffman. Hoffman’s husband, Jesse Hoffman, is a personal trainer who owns and operates a strength and fitness training center business in Belle Fourche.
Additionally, Sowers publicly questioned whether the city should rent roll-off garbage dumpsters to community members as it could also compete with private businesses, according to the letter.
“It has been reported that your brother-in law (Jesse Hoffman) works for a local waste management business,” the letter asserted.
The allegations tied to the initial violation were purported to have violated the codes related to acting in the public’s interest, conflicts of interest, and representation of private interests.
The second alleged violation stemmed from statements made to Schmidt or members of the council by “a number of (city) employees” reporting that Sowers, or people affiliated with him, monitored, followed, and tracked staffers while on and off duty.
“You have also attempted to recruit others to participate in this behavior,” the letter stated.
This alleged infraction violated city code involving the maintenance of a positive workplace environment for those who work for the municipality.
Lastly, the third violation alleged that Sowers added items to council meeting agendas “at the last moment or raised concerns during public meetings that have not been presented to a committee or department head prior to the meeting.”
In some of those alleged incidences, the letter states, it was “obvious that you have done significant background investigation on a matter … While you certainly have the right to inquire of these matters, your inquiries appear to be intended to surprise City staff rather than to constructively gather information or to develop constructive policies and solutions.”
Those allegations reportedly violate codes involving respect for process, appropriate procedure for adding items to meeting agendas, following prescribed communication channels through appropriate senior staff, and public criticism of individual employees.
A notice to Sowers concluded the letter, advising him that he would have an opportunity to address the alleged violations during the next council meeting, held Tuesday.
Last minute request for modification
Minutes into the meeting and before Sowers’ response was given the green light, Councilman Monte Talkington requested an amendment be made to the proposed schedule prior to the council’s adoption of the meeting agenda. Specifically, he asked to add a council vote to the agenda immediately following Sowers’ response.
“… so that Councilman Sowers will know what his status (on the council) is going forward,” Talkington said.
Schmidt requested legal advice from City Attorney Dwight Gubbrud on the agenda amendment. Gubbrud said that the item could be added to the agenda with an additional formality recommendation.
“If the council determines that they are prepared to take some type of action to sanction Councilman Sowers, which we don’t know if that’s what they will do, I would recommend that a written resolution be drafted to identify what actions Councilman Sowers has taken that the council believes are in violation of the code of ethics, how those actions allegedly violate the code of ethics, and what sanctions the council is proposing to take,” he said.
After some back and forth between Talkington and Gubbrud, Sowers interjected, adding “Point of order, if three councilmembers want that added to the agenda, it’ll be added.”
In parliamentary procedure, a “point of order” can be declared by an elected official attempting to draw attention to a rule violation in a public meeting.
According to the procedure, this technique can be used at any time during a meeting including interrupting a speaker, but it must be valid. Immediately after a point of order concern is raised, the meeting’s chairperson, in this case, Schmidt, is required to stop the speaker, consider the rules and facts, determine the questioned order’s validity, and reroute the meeting’s course in accordance with the procedure.
In the case of Sowers’ point of order declaration, the meeting continued without interruption.
A poll of the council yielded the support of the agenda addition from Councilmen Derrick Erhart, Talkington, and Sowers.
Talkington inquired about how many councilmembers would be needed to support potential sanctions or repercussions against Sowers.
Gubbrud explained that depending on the position of the council and the severity of the alleged offense, the city’s code and state law authorizes the board to utilize discretion and a range of potential consequences.
“There are different sanctions provided for in your code of ethics,” he said. “They are, I believe, reprimand, censure, and it says, ‘serious violations can lead to expulsion.’”
State law restricts the council’s ability to expel, or remove, a councilmember from office, Gubbrud said, necessitating a two-thirds vote, or six of the council’s eight total members. However, lesser penalties like sanctions or censure do not carry the same burden of approval on behalf of a member’s councilmates, instead requiring a majority vote, or five councilmembers.
Sowers answers to allegations, voices frustrations directed at mayor & council
From the podium near the front of council chambers, Sowers delivered his nearly 40-minute statement, opening the floor with his perspective about the motivations behind this action.
“Truth, character, and integrity to me mean everything, and I will defend them with everything I have to bear,” Sowers said. “But you have put me in a very difficult position of having to defend my name and professional reputation publicly against baseless accusations for standing up for truth, integrity, and character.”
He inquired as to who authored the Jan. 6 letter, indicating he suspected it could have been written by Gubbrud and signed by Schmidt.
Councilman Vern Hintz interrupted Sowers’ inquiry with a point of order declaration, stating, “It’s not about Dwight (Gubbrud) tonight.”
Sowers questioned the validity of Hintz’s declaration. Schmidt countered Sowers, telling him that the purpose of the discussion was aimed at allowing Sowers the opportunity to respond to the allegations and asked him to continue his statement.
Sowers continued, questioning whether his Constitutional rights were being disregarded.
“You have referenced sanctions SDCL (South Dakota Codified Law) 9-8-5 and Belle Fourche City Ordinance 9.48.020, carrying criminal penalty (with the) potential of 30 days in jail,” he said. “And you sit here today without particularity regarding the accusations or naming my accusers or affording me the right to confront and cross examine.”
“This is the mayor and the city of Belle Fourche’s due process for stripping me of my position as an elected office,” Sowers added. “So, this letter, this five-page letter composed by the city attorney was drafted to support your wild accusations to unseat me and undo the will of the people without providing a shred of evidence.”
Regarding the subject of reported impropriety related to a councilmember and city staff, Sowers questioned the city’s methods of remediation. He offered that it could be more appropriate to coordinate a meeting with the accused councilmember or a small group of members, the mayor, and perhaps the city’s human resources professional when a concern of this nature is made known to a city official.
“Instead, we’re secretly compiling rumors until we feel we have enough to launch a five-page attack and require a public defense without due process,” Sowers said. “If you are referencing criminal ordinances to strip me of my right to liberty and public office, I’m entitled to know who alleged (claims against him). I have a Constitutional right to accusations against me in particularity and to confront and cross examine my accusers.”
He questioned if “numerous staff members” reported that Sowers and those affiliated with him had monitored, followed, and tracked city employees, why had no one contacted him directly concerning the complaints.
“How is it that all these people — councilmembers and a number of employees and the mayor — know and the only time I hear about it is in a letter?” Sowers asked.
After receiving no input from other city officials, Sowers moved on to the topic related to his alleged comments which advocated for the removal of weight room and cardio equipment from the Belle Fourche Rec Center, he said that no evidence has been presented to substantiate an alleged violation, instead citing hearsay.
“So, I’ll provide the evidence for you,” Sowers said. “Here is my quote from over a month ago … I don’t even know if we should even have a weight room … personally because of my stance on that.”
He said that he shared his personal perspective as a small business owner, as opposed that of an elected official, explaining that he does not agree with the city being in direct competition with its citizens and their businesses.
Relating to the roll-off dumpster rental allegation, Sowers again offered corrections to the city’s “narrative” laid out in the violation notification letter which stated, “You have also questioned whether the City of Belle Fourche should rent roll-off garbage dumpsters because it may compete with private waste management businesses.”
“Let me correct you again,” Sowers said. “Not ‘may’ compete, ‘does’ compete with local garbage haulers. You said I ‘questioned.’ Am I not allowed to question anything? Even a question is possible conflict of interest?”
Sowers added anecdotal information about why he said he would not want to help the local garbage company in question, saying he was formerly employed for the company he feels he’s being accused of abusing his power to assist and was ultimately fired.
“Like I want to help them? In fact, that’s the only company to have ever fired me.”
From his perspective, Sowers said the city, specifically whomever gathered information and authored the alleged violation letter based on assumptions about unverified reports.
“And in my opinion, that is not ethical for the city or (its) attorneys to do,” he said. “This is a letter written by our city attorney, signed by the mayor, with hearsay, no quotes, wrong information, no verification of these things … but the attorneys told me they had to write it (and that) they (didn’t) have a dog in the race. They sure as heck didn’t have to verify anything. They must be paid by the hour.”
To specifically elucidate his assertions, Sowers provided the board with copies of a South Dakota Supreme Court case opinion filed in 2021 involving conflicts of interest. The case stemmed from a 2018 decision made by the Deuel County Board of Adjustment to allow construction of two wind farms within the county located on the eastern side of the state.
According to court documents, 28 people gave testimony during the public hearing on the matter, some in opposition to, and some in support of the wind farms.
Opponents appealed the decision, resulting in a Third Circuit Court decision to invalidate the votes of two board members, finding they had conflicts of interest.
The S.D. Supreme Court later released its opinion, finding no conflicts of interest and restoring the permits for the two Deuel County wind projects.
“If you aren’t familiar with this 2021 case from our own South Dakota Supreme Court, you have no idea what the legal definition of conflict of interest is,” Sowers said.
According to SDCL 6-1-17, elected officials are prohibited from participating in any discussion or vote on any issue in which the official has a conflict of interest. However, the law is somewhat ambiguous and requires officials to self-identify and report potential conflicts of interest.
The law states that officials are tasked with the responsibility to decide if any potential conflict of interest requires such official to be disqualified from participating in discussion or a vote. However, no such official may participate in discussion or a vote on an issue if the following circumstances apply: the official has a direct pecuniary interest in the matter before the governing body, or at least two-thirds of the governing body votes that an official has an identifiable conflict of interest that should prohibit such official from voting on a specific matter.
If an official with a direct pecuniary interest participates in discussion or votes on a matter before the governing body, statute states that the sole legal remedy is to invalidate that official’s vote.
“Therefore, based on the legal interpretation of a conflict of interest, you Mr. Mayor are implying Jesse Hoffman and his employer are responsible for the inappropriately greasing of my palm to advance their own private interest. So, I’m this sleezy, unscrupulous city councilman who can be bought and paid for to achieve the secret, private agendas of the self-serving small businesses of this town, according to your letter.”
Sowers pressed anyone in a senior position within the city, elected or otherwise, to substantiate the letter’s claims by naming a private interest for which he has appeared on behalf of within his role on the council.
“I can’t change who I am related to,” he said. “Nor does that, as the law clearly details, establish a conflict of interest.”
“To conclude, I stand here before you due to baseless allegations still utterly bewildered at the motivation behind this from councilmembers, a number of employees, and the mayor,” Sowers said in closing. “… I wasted a week of my time, energy, and emotion away from my family and my businesses, and hours upon hours with legal counsel, all at my personal expense, in defense of this nonsense. It’s shameful.”
With so much that could be being done to move the city forward, he said this is a waste of time and resources.
“If you all were here in my shoes in defense of what hasn’t been done for the citizens of Belle Fourche in your tenure as a councilmember, would you be able to defend your lack of action?” Sowers said. “I am open to reconciliation with all of you, even though I’m pretty upset right now, and I have a right to be. I forgive all of you because Christ has, and that’s who I want to be like. But there is some needed action on your part. It is time that we get to work and find a vision for a better Belle Fourche.”
Immediately following his statement, the council voted 6-2 to take no action on the allegations against Sowers. Councilman Bob Somervold and Councilwoman Heidi Parker were the dissenting votes.
During the “community input” portion of the agenda, nine community members spoke to the council. Most voice support for Sowers and some offered messages of growth opportunities and hope moving forward in a more cooperative, transparent manner.
At 7:49 p.m., following just under two hours’ worth of discussion and no action taken, the council meeting proceeded to the regular agenda and adjourned the meeting at 8:16 p.m.
