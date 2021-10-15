Belle Fourche contracts with consultant to seek sponsorships

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche City Council approved a yearlong contract with Great Plains Sponsorships, Inc., based out of Sioux Falls, in an effort to bring in sponsorships to assist with funding upgrades to the Belle Fourche Rec Center.
“We’re hoping to bring in corporate sponsorships in order to help boost our revenue,” Nate Velander, Belle Fourche Rec Center director, told the Pioneer Monday. “But also, so that way, we can put that hopefully (additional funding) into a fund to do some projects to improve our rec center.”
The procedure of how the potential funding could be squirreled into a fund that prioritizes improvement projects at the rec is still in discussion, he said.
“But we felt like it was a missed opportunity … that we didn’t really have any corporate sponsorships,” Velander said. “The value of the building, I think, is there in order to facilitate these. So, we want to have those win-win partnerships with our sponsors hopefully relatively locally.”
The 17-page year-long agreement, officially approved by the city council during its Sept. 20 meeting, is classified as a naming rights and sponsorship consultancy proposal.
Velander said that although naming rights are part of the agreement, the city is not considering renaming the rec center entity at this time, but areas within the facility.
“But we’re looking at our spaces; we’re looking at possibly like a co-branded naming rights if that’s an option,” he said. “It’s all very preliminary right now.”
The sponsorships could include examples like the “Lynn’s Dakotamart Auditorium,” the “Prairie Hills Pharmacy Aquatics Center,” or the “AmericInn Lodge & Suites Gymnasium.” Those examples are merely samples of how potential sponsorships could be branded, not serious inquiries already in the works.
The sponsorship opportunity is somewhat related to Velander’s drive to modernize the rec center facility’s operations since his hiring in early 2020.
“It’s of money left on the table, hopefully (offering) an opportunity to bring in this money and then bring it back into the center,” he said. “I think it’s bringing it into the future. You don’t see new buildings built now without some sort of sponsorship.”
According to the agreement, the purpose of the city partnering with the consulting company is to determine the potential supplemental revenue that Belle Fourche could generate via the sale of naming rights and sponsorships. Great Plains Sponsorships and its representatives would act as an exclusive sales agent to sell the corporate sponsorships on behalf of the rec center and with the prior approval of the city, based on a commissions-based payment schedule.
The agreement states that the consulting company would receive 15% commission for any sponsorship valuing between $0 and $39,999, and 30% of those valued between $40,000 and beyond.
“That is income for the rec center and the city, and hopefully it will be put to good use,” Velander said.
