Belle Fourche considers restructuring rec center memberships

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche City Council has begun discussions about restructuring memberships for the Belle Fourche Rec Center in an effort to make the facility more accessible, and to potentially boost community usership.
The topic was discussed at the Nov. 15 city council meeting. Councilman Randy Sowers spoke to the intent behind the discussion, which originated at the rec center committee level.
Sowers said that the committee would like permission from the council about whether it would be legal to add an additional fee to city residents’ utility bills in exchange for free usage of the rec center.
“It would be about $7.50 to every residential water bill to allow residents of Belle Fourche to have free access to the rec center,” he said. “And the thought of this is coming from the fact that according to the (center’s) profit and loss (statements), they’re on pace to lose about $300,000 this year.”
Upon further research, Sowers said he found that those figures do not consider any Capital Improvement Project funds the city has budgeted for the year, nor insurance costs.
“I believe that for a small fee, you can make it accessible to all our citizens … since they’re already paying much more than that in their city taxes to keep it open, it would make it accessible to everybody. And I feel the people that could most benefit (from use of the center) are the ones that can’t afford it, which are young families.”
In addition to more open accessibility, Sowers said he believes that programming participation would rise within the center.
“And the $7.50 would just cover what we’re bringing in with memberships right now, that doesn’t make it a break even point,” he added. “We’re making about $170,000 I think on memberships (annually), and there’s about 2,200 water bills, and that comes out to be between ($6.50 to $7.50) a household.”
Sowers said that he feels the proposal is affordable and would be providing a needed service to the community as a whole.
“I think we care about the mental and physical health of the community,” he said. “That’s a great step forward in trying to do that.”
In addition to bringing the conversation to the entire council, Sowers added that he did not feel that the issue should be decided by the council. Instead, he said he feels a city-wide vote should be held to allow the citizens to weigh in on the idea.
“But, in this, we are just asking to have our lawyers look into whether or not it’s legal, so that we can have those discussions,” Sowers said.
Councilman Vern Hintz inquired about the feasibility of the potential proposal.
“Has anybody explored … (the center would) have a lot more people coming; you’re going to have a lot more expense in staffing that we’re already struggling with; you’ll have a lot more cleanup; and that’s got to be factored in, as well,” he said.
Councilwoman Annie Reich said that the committee had discussed the concerns at the committee level.
“Those are my same concerns, as well,” Councilwoman Rebecca Larson said, adding that the committee decided that before diving into in-depth conversation about the feasibility, they felt it was important to decipher the legality of the idea.
Councilman Bob Somervold asked whether the committee had considered the elderly members of Belle Fourche and potential impacts the proposal could have on that sector of the community.
“(The $7.50 fee) could possibly do some damage (financially) to some of our elderly people,” he said.
Sowers said that is one of the discussions the council could have, but reminded them that before the discussion goes further, it should be legally explored
Kellen Willert, one of the city’s attorneys, said that the law office is currently quite busy but said an attorney could do the research and get back to the council as soon as they have time. Willert said he would also find out whether the issue, if it is legal, qualifies as referable to a vote.
Sowers moved to direct the city attorneys to research the topic and Councilwoman Annie Reich seconded the motion, and the council unanimously voted to approve the motion.
