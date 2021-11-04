Belle Fourche confluence riverbank revetment work nearing

BELLE FOURCHE –– The confluence of the Belle Fourche and Red Water rivers just north of State Street will soon see some improvements in the form of riverbank repairs and revetment.
Portions of the Belle Fourche River Walk have been closed off for travel after flooding undercut the bank, causing erosion underneath the concrete walking path, and eventually triggering parts of the path to fall into the water.
Revetment is a method of refortification to a riverbank or other natural retaining wall.
The issue has been on the city’s radar since it closed part of the walking path in 2013 due to safety concerns related to erosion.
Since then, the city has been coordinating with the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers, which oversees the construction of flood protection systems through various federal mandates, in working towards a resolution of the issue.
During the city council’s Oct. 19 meeting, the board approved the payment of a $2,845.50 invoice to Brosz Engineering, the city’s contracted engineering firm, for design work related to the revetment. The contracted amount for the engineering work totals $28,455.
City Engineer Brent Hardy updated the council about the project.
“We’re looking to probably go to bid (around) the end of November, early December for that project,” he said. “We’ll have to (repair and rebuild) the path after this is done; this is just to stabilize the (riverbank).”
Assistant City Engineer Steve Nafus told the Pioneer Wednesday that the city hopes the revetment to be underway this winter.
