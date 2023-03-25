BELLE FOURCHE — After a 30-minute discussion, the Belle Fourche City Council voted in favor of purchasing budgeting software that will give full transparency to the public.
City Finance Officer Jason LaFayette presented two digital budgeting software programs to the council: OpenGov and Questica.
“It’s software that allows us to be more transparent with our citizens. It offers an online budget book where people can see where the city’s budget is at,” explained LaFayette. “It’s live to where we can keep it up to date, as opposed to having a single set of numbers for the entire year. It’s a living document.”
Currently, the citizens can view an annual PDF of the budget on the city’s website, but the budget is not updated throughout the year.
“The process that we’ve been using has been terrible,” said LaFayette. “(With new software) we can get budget items within dollars or hundreds of dollars, as opposed to how we are budgeting now within thousands. We can reallocate those extra dollars to get other projects done.”
Both software programs feature live budget updates, pages that detail capital improvement project (CIP) updates, and even personnel budgeting that allows the city to see exactly how much each employee makes and how much the city spend on benefits for that employee.
Despite the benefits of the software, some councilmembers weren’t sold on the idea due to its cost. Questica would cost the city $165,368.31 for a five-year plan, and OpenGov would cost $155,198.75 for a three-year plan.
“It’s wants versus needs, people,” said Councilman Monte Talkington. “There’s been a lot of money spent already this year on wants. Our streets are falling apart out there.”
“I understand this is probably going to make things easier, but I don’t think we were elected to spend money on things that will make our jobs easier,” he continued. “We were elected to spend the tax payers’ money to make their lives better and the city better, so I am voting no on it.”
“I didn’t ask for the vote yet,” Mayor Randy Schmidt joked.
Councilman Randy Sowers shared a similar sentiment to Talkington.
“I do think that we need something, but I am a bit concerned about the cost of OpenGov, especially after year three. I am for Questica,” Sowers said.
“We have to watch out for the citizen’s money, but I have been getting a lot of questions about projects,” said Councilman Bob Somervold. “If something is implemented (for CIP updates to be visible to citizen), I guess I am thinking OpenGov would be the best fit.”
Councilwoman Rebecca Larson emphasized the pros of purchasing OpenGov specifically.
“There’s a higher one-time fee with OpenGov than with Questica,” Larson said. “The big thing with OpenGov is that it is handheld training and implementation.”
Some of the other benefits of OpenGov include the fact that the company records training sessions for future use, all support services are free, and they have guaranteed that the city’s current system can be configured into OpenGov’s program. This means that each of the line item numbers will remain the same, and in return, the program will likely be easier to transition to.
Despite these benefits, Sowers continued to show dissatisfaction with OpenGov’s cost and questioned how this type of software would save the city money.
“This is not for cost savings,” said LaFayette. “This is for transparency for your citizens, which is something, time and time again, you all want. Time and time again, you want the budget to be efficient. This is not a discussion that happened this year. This has been happening for as long as I’ve been sitting up here. This is not going to save you money. It will make you more transparent to your citizens, to your constituents, and it’s going to make us more effective as a city when we are budgeting.”
As for where the city will find money to pay for the program, LaFayette explained that money was over-budgeted for contracted services to departments like landfill, sewer, water, and enterprise funds that the city can draw from.
Councilwoman Heidi Parker pointed out one positive aspect of choosing either software — making the city a trailblazer for transparency.
“We will not be the first municipality in South Dakota to have something like this; however, we will be the first municipality in South Dakota to have this interactive kind,” she said. “We are a little ahead of the curve. We will be ushering in a new era for other municipalities, and that is exciting.”
Each of the department heads — the police chief, city administrator, city engineer, and public works director — showed their support.
“It’ll be great for us — live and updated all the time. We won’t get confused and overspend,” said Ryan Stedillie, public works director.
“We will be able to get it precise enough that we can take the extra money and do what Monte (Talkington) wants to do and apply it to roads,” said Bob Nelson, city administrator.
After the lengthy and thoughtful discussion, Larson motioned to purchase OpenGov, which was second by Somervold.
In a roll call vote, Larson, Parker, Larry Schmaltz, and Somervold voted in favor of OpenGov. Sowers and Talkington voted against it. Clark Sowers and Derrick Erhart were not present.
