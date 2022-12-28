BELLE FOURCHE — For the third time, Belle Fourche City Council sent the residency requirement and response time policy back to committee for revisions.
The second revision, which came to city council on Dec. 5, included a 45-minute response time requirement. Many of the council members were not OK with this.
“We’re giving people raises, because they say they can’t afford houses here and such, so this defeats the purpose,” said Councilman Clark Sowers.
“I think to a certain extent, we should hire local. With 45-minutes, they could live in Rapid City for Christ’s sake,” said Councilman Monte Talkington.
Mayor Randy Schmidt reminded the council that they need a bigger pool of employees to draw from to get some of their positions filled.
“We have to have the housing suitable which we are hurting in at this time. Hopefully that gets better,” said Schmidt. “I’ve had a hard time hiring people, and I don’t want to make it more difficult for our workforce.”
With these concerns in mind, the Legal-Finance Committee worked to make changes to satisfy the council.
“Initially we were talking about a 45-minute response time, and we did bring that back to 35 minutes. We also took out the residency map and went with the city corporate map so that it would be the same for the city department heads, the city administrator, and for the employees. We just tried to standardize everything,” said Councilwoman Rebecca Larson at the Dec. 19 city council meeting.
With these new revisions, full-time employees must live within 35 minutes of the city’s corporate limits, and the city administrator and all department heads must reside within five miles of the city’s corporate limits.
However, Winter Storm Diaz reminded Councilman Randy Sowers how important it is to have employees who can get to work when highways and interstates close.
This then led to discussion about whether the policy had been to legal counsel yet, and Larson confirmed that it had not.
“Because it’s a policy and not an ordinance, it doesn’t always go through legal counsel,” Larson explained.
“I have a problem with that. I think it should go to legal counsel first,” said Talkington.
After deliberation, Talkington motioned to send the policy back to committee to have it approved by legal counsel, which was second by Councilman Larry Schmaltz.
During roll call, the ayes were Randy Sowers, Derrick Erhart, Monte Talkington, Clark Sowers, Larry Schmaltz, and Bob Somervold, and the nays were Rebecca Larson and Heidi Parker.
