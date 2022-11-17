BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche City Council approved the first reading of ordinance 12-2022 - 2023 appropriations.
“Basically, the appropriation is our budget for 2023 in a nutshell,” said Jason LaFayette, the city’s finance officer. “It just lays everything out by department and by fund and shows how much each one is using to fund the city’s finances for the year.”
Most of the categories are funded fully by general funds and CIP.
“The General Fund and the CIP are the most important. Those are the ones that are funded mainly by county taxes, and the money we get back from the state on our sales tax,” said LaFayette. “CIP is basically what drives the projects — what streets get done, what funding is available for this, that, or the other thing. We have a lot of things we are trying to get done next year.”
“We are looking at doing 11th Avenue from Perkins to Union next year. The baseball complex is looking at getting new lighting next year, and a storm sewer issue that runs from 10th Avenue to 13th Avenue is getting fixed,” LaFayette said “There’s lots of things that we are trying to get accomplished that the city administrators are really driving.”
“For the 11th Avenue project, we are going to redo the waterline and the sewer services. The main will probably remain, and then we’d want to do a new street,” added Brent Hardy, the city engineer. “It (the storm sewer issue) runs between lot lines, and it’s just had some long-term issues that need to be fixed. We don’t have a lot of information on that one.”
The total appropriations for 2023 is $24,865,534. The breakdown of each general department is below:
General government will receive $1,481,200; $100,000 of which is for capital improvement.
Public safety will receive $3,333,912; $918,000 of which is for capital improvement.
Public works will receive $11,476,770; $2,231,700 of which is for capital improvement.
Health and welfare will receive $168,485.
Recreation will receive $4,189,827; $2,087,167 of which is for capital improvement.
Development will receive $152,400.
Debt services will receive $816,300; $388,500 of which is for capital improvement.
“Other” will receive $10,445,370, and other finance uses will receive $1,509,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.