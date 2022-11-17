BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche City Council approved the first reading of ordinance 12-2022 - 2023 appropriations.

“Basically, the appropriation is our budget for 2023 in a nutshell,” said Jason LaFayette, the city’s finance officer. “It just lays everything out by department and by fund and shows how much each one is using to fund the city’s finances for the year.”

