BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Chamber held a “Boots and Bling Masquerade” themed annual awards banquet Thursday to celebrate 2020 and recognize its business community.
The event, held at Besler’s Cadillac Ranch, featured local food from Los Agaves Mexican Restaurant, Graps Burgers & Brews, Roundup Café, Crossroads Café, and Deadwood Mountain Grand, and a murder mystery game in which some of the attendees were characters in the ongoing plot that played out throughout the evening’s events.
Daphne Johnson, chamber president, offered thanks to the local businesses and community members who helped make this year’s banquet special.
“Thank you everyone for all the participation,” Johnson said. “It’s great to see everyone come together for such a good cause.”
In addition to spicing up the event’s format, this year the chamber augmented its awards, as well. Miranda Gallagher, chamber executive director, and Johnson presented the awards.
Gallagher paid homage to eight local businesses who’ve been with the chamber the longest, bestowing the Oldest Cowboy Award to Black Hills Energy, Frontier Glass of Belle, Integrity Meats, Johnson Electric, Northern Hills Training Center, Stereos & Stuff – RadioShack, Vast Broadband, and Richard Pluimer, a Spearfish attorney who retired this year.
Next, Johnson presented the Unmasking Award, meant to honor a business or organization for positive and impactful improvements in Belle Fourche. She said the number of recommendations the chamber received for the new award were overwhelming.
“This couple has done a lot,” Johnson said, offering the award to Belle Flowers Design & Décor, owned by Felicia and Quinton Vavra. “They’ve come in, and they’ve done a lot of positive things. And just like their business, their business in blooming.”
The Vavras purchased the business and reopened under their management July 2020.
The Spirit of Belle Fourche Award which, recognizes the entrepreneurial spirit of those who take risks and make investments of time and money to grow small business, was given to Karl Grimmelmann, general manager of KBFS Radio.
“You were nominated for Spirit of Belle Fourche for all that you do … we greatly appreciate you for what you do in our town,” Gallagher said.
The Faye Kennedy Award for Volunteerism is presented each year to a local individual volunteer or group of volunteers for their service to the community.
“This individual is kind of like a sleeper – really quiet, behind the scenes, but does a lot, and does it without any muss, any fuss, and any fanfare,” Johnson said. “This person is very well-known and loved from the community. This person makes our community that much richer every single day.”
Ellis Tripp, with ET Sports, was given the Faye Kennedy Award for Volunteerism.
“Thank you so much for all you do,” Johnson said to Tripp. “You’re truly a blessing for Belle Fourche.”
