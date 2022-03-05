BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche Area Chamber of Commerce held a “Denim & Diamonds” themed annual awards banquet Thursday to celebrate 2021’s successes and recognize the area’s business community.
The event, held at Besler’s Cadillac Ranch, featured a silent auction, dice games with prizes, dinner, awards ceremony, and a dance to cap of the evening’s festivities.
Following dinner, which was provided by Lynn’s Dakotamart, Mona Heimbaugh, chamber board president, kicked off the awards ceremony by expressing gratitude on behalf of the chamber.
“I want to start the evening off and say thank you to all of our amazing partners at the chamber …” she said. “We do rely on everybody, and all (of) your generous sponsorships help us to kind of keep going.”
She also gave a special thanks to Besler’s Cadillac Ranch for donating the facility’s use for the chamber event for the second year in a row.
“And we are extremely grateful,” Heimbaugh said.
Next, she recognized the chamber’s board of directors for 2022: Heimbaugh, Sheila Hodge, vice president; Jade Larson; Lee Capp; Rachel Woodroof; Rachel Nelson; Nikki Hoyme; Toniya Canales; Heidi Parker, city council liaison; and Tallia Nighswonger, economic development representative.
Heimbaugh then bestowed the annual awards, recognizing area organizations, businesses, and individuals who made an especially touching impact on the community throughout the year.
The Spirit of Belle Fourche Award was given to members of the Belle Fourche Police Department and code enforcement officers.
“Our officers and code enforcement officers go above and beyond for our community on a daily basis,” Heimbaugh said. “We generally do not know or hear of all the things they do for our community members. Our officers and code enforcement are buying food, gas, and other items out of their own pockets to help community members out. They’re helping residents shovel and do other tasks such as visiting residents who need an ear.”
“Our department is full of caring, compassionate people who truly care about making a difference,” she said. “And we want to thank them for all that they do.”
AJ Farms 605, a small, family-run farm in Belle Fourche that provides farm fresh chicken eggs, produce, and cut flowers to the local community, was given the Ripple Effect Award for 2021. The award is bestowed upon a business or organization for its positive and impactful improvements in Belle Fourche, such as managing, maintaining, or renovating public or private property, physical changes or improvements to property that have enhanced its appearance, or creative marketing endeavors.
“AJ Farms 605 has done an amazing job marketing their business and products for our area (and) finding new, innovative ways to engage our community members,” Heimbaugh said. “And in turn, transforming many of us into healthier eaters and gardeners. We as a community cannot wait to see what remarkable things that they have in store for us because I know they’ve got some big plans moving forward.”
The Faye Kennedy Award for Volunteerism is presented each year to a local individual volunteer or group of volunteers for their service to the community. The award went to Jim Grapentine, manager of Lynn’s Dakotamart and owner of Grap’s Burgers and Brews.
“This award goes to a man who always has a smile and a can-do attitude,” Heimbaugh said. “At either of the businesses he manages or owns, Belle Fourche is fortunate to have his positive influence, support, and skills …”
Heimbaugh wrapped up the awards ceremony portion of the annual meeting by awarding Black Hills Energy the Rockstar Award.
The chamber’s annual awards are selected from nominations received each year, reviewed by a committee comprised of chamber board members, and finalists ratified by the full board of directors.
