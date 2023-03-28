The Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce awarded Brittany Wilkinson, owner of The Wild Bluebell, with the Ripple Effect Award. The award honors an individual who has made impactful renovations to property.
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet on Friday, where it gave out nine awards and nine “thank you” plaques.
Miranda Gallagher, executive director of the Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce, and Matthew Kreutz, vice president of membership, awarded the following:
• The Faye Kennedy Award was given to Chutes for Charity for its dedication to serving the community. The award was named after Faye Kennedy, who believed in community involvement and was associated with a variety of groups in Belle Fourche.
• The Ripple Effect Award was given to Brittany Wilkinson, owner of The Wild Bluebell, for her positive and impactful renovations to property.
• The Spirit of Belle Fourche Award was given to Grossenburg Implement Inc. for going the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction.
• The Nonprofit Organization of the Year was awarded to Kids n Cops for its excellence in teamwork and outstanding dedication to the organization’s mission for work in the local community.
• Entrepreneur of the Year was awarded to Brittney Miller, owner of Rebel Rose, for demonstrating ambition, vision, leadership, and success.
• Small Business of the Year was awarded to Hitching Post Tap House for being an exceptional small business that serves as the backbone of the community. This award celebrates integrity and achievement.
• Community Partner of the Year was awarded to Barb Clarkson for volunteering her time and service to organizations, schools, and community endeavors.
• The Women in Business Award was given to Stacey Raisanen for demonstrating excellence in leadership, innovation, and impact, and for to inspiring other women to pursue their entrepreneurial and business ambitions.
• Industry of the Year was awarded to Albany Farms for showing excellence in 2022 in innovation, growth, community involvement, and leadership.
The “thank you” plaques were awarded to Hartland Home Health, New Generation Supplements, Barker Law Firm, Black Hills Federal Credit Union, KBFS, Monument Health Belle Fourche, A Team Roofing, Melling and Roseland Law, and American Colloid Mineral Technology.
Gallagher also said that the chamber is now a 501-(c)3, meaning that they can apply for grants.
“To this day, we’ve submitted our applications for grants in the amount of $23,000,” Gallagher said. “We will know by May 5 what grants we will receive.”
