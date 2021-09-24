BELLE FOURCHE – The 36th Annual Agribusiness Appreciation Banquet was held Thursday evening at Belle Fourche’s Community Hall where four awards were presented to local ag honorees, offering special recognition for their impact on the agricultural community.
The annual event, hosted by the Black Hills Roundup Ag Committee, recognized individuals in the local area who contribute to the ag sector and enhance the link between the business and agricultural communities.
Gene “Johnny” Johnson, a sheep and cattleman from the Newell area, was named Ag Person of the Year.
“I don’t think I deserve this, but I’m going to take it anyway,” Johnson joked. “I’m really deeply honored. I love this area, I love the community, I love the people.”
Curt and Cheryl Westland, who own Westland Auction Service LLC and Prairie Hills Pharmacy in Belle Fourche, were honored as the Dick Reder Young Rancher Family of the Year.
“It’s truly an honor … to be selected for this,” Curt said after receiving the surprise award. “It’s humbling.”
Tim and Chandy Olson, who own CATL Resources Livestock Equipment in St. Onge, were recognized as the Ag Businesspersons of the Year.
“This is quite an honor,” Tim said. “It’s very humbling to be a part of a community and work in a community and do what we enjoy. It’s great to be a part of a good group of other recipients of the award. I’m fairly speechless.”
Lastly, David Ollila, a longtime ag educator from the Newell area also worked as a South Dakota State University Extension sheep field specialist and a soil health specialist, was recognized with the Ag Leadership award for 2021.
“I’m very proud to live in Butte County, South Dakota,” he said. “It’s (about) all of us working together. I’m just so thankful the good Lord gave me that opportunity to be one of those gears in the whole machine that makes our community.”
Thirty-four local businesses and the ag committee sponsored tables. The Branding Iron Steakhouse served up the fare and refreshments.
Thursday’s event featured a special guest - Dana Bowman. Bowman is a retired soldier from Texas and double amputee. Skydiving into the Black Hills Roundup rodeos over the last few years, Bowman also brought his story of tragedy and triumph to the ag banquet.
“It’s about getting back up,” he said. “We’re all here for a short amount of time. We need to make a great big difference. I salute you all from Texas.”
