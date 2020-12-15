Belle Fourche bridges in good shape

BELLE FOURCHE — Bridges are generally a hot-button issue in Butte County, but, according to a recent bridge inspection, the structures within Belle Fourche are holding up well.
Doug Wessel, with Brosz Engineering, the city’s contracted engineering firm, shared the report he compiled related to six of the city’s bridges.
“To start off … our inspections did not result in any findings which would require immediate repairs,” he said. “Overall, we’re in pretty good condition.”
Wessel shared some recommendations which would either remedy cosmetic features or extend the life of the structure.
The first structure discussed was the 40-year-old, 121-foot long, double-T bridge on Roundup Street, spanning the Belle Fourche River. In 2019, the city was awarded BIG (bridge improvement grant) funding specifically for preservation.
“We are currently in the process of preparing the plans to make those repairs,” Wessel said. “Several of the recommendations that were made are being addressed in that preservation grant already.”
Some of those recommendations include resealing of joints, sandblast the substructure steel, repair chipping and settling, and repainting.
One recommendation that will not be addressed by the grant, Wessel said was reshaping of the structure’s embankments. Although it is not an immediate concern, he said the embankments will need to be addressed at some point.
Next, Wessel spoke about a 12-year-old, three-barrel concrete culvert structure on National Street spanning over Willow Creek. Wessel recommended some patchwork on the bridge this fall.
“Basically, what happened was there was just a chip that exposed a small amount of steel,” he said, adding that the chip is relatively small, and the city could apply a small amount of epoxy grout to remedy the concern. “It’s not really a structural concern, but over time, we’d want to address that.”
Minor bumps in the roadway have been caused by the structure’s settling and would eventually need to be addressed, Wessel said.
Inspection of one of the structures on Eighth Avenue, a 166-foot, four-span continuous concrete slab bridge, spans the Belle Fourche River, also had some recommendations. The bridge was built in 1994. This structure is one of a few that Brosz recommended being giving consideration for seeking preservation funding.
“We’re looking at putting an epoxy seal over it,” Wessel said. “To stop the water from infiltrating through there.”
Additionally, he said some work is needed on the structure’s wingwalls, joints, and abutments.
The next structure discussed is another on Eighth Avenue, a two-barrel box culvert that spans over Hay Creek and was built in 2019.
“The only recommendation that we have on this was to patch a spall in the fill between the barrels,” Wessel said, adding that it was not a structural concern, but purely a cosmetic concern.
The fifth structure discussed is on Tenth Avenue. The triple 10-by-7-foot structure is comprised of corrugated galvanized steel plate arch pipes, built in 1961, spanning Hay Creek. Some of the recommendations for the structure include the sealing of some cracks and removing bushes and weeds from within the channel.
Lastly, Wessel discussed the structure locate on the U.S. Highway 212 Business Loop. The 354-foot, eight-span, continuous concrete bridge was built in 1995 and spans the Red Water River.
“Consideration will also be given to this one at your next meeting to submit an application for a preservation grant,” he said. “The preservation grant on this one will, again consist of an epoxy deck overlay … just to stop the infiltration of water … so the structure will last longer.”
Additionally, Wessel said the structure needs work on the wingwalls and joints. Wessel said the report also recommended removal of some trees on the upstream side of the bridge.
“What they do is they kind of overhang the bridge,” he said. “This is not a structural concern, but it does enable a lot of leaves and branches to fall down on the roadway on top of the bridge. So, this is more of a travel issue.”
Wessel was pleased to inform the city that the inspection found no major issues.
“That’s always a good thing when you can tell people that,” he said.
