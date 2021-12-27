Belle Fourche Board seeks applicants

BELLE FOURCHE — Each year, Belle Fourche economic development board of directors has an election for three of the nine elected board seats. The roles of the leadership on the board of directors is a commitment of time, and expertise at monthly board meetings and scheduled committee meetings in support of our strategic plan and community development needs.
We welcome your application to run for one of the three seats.
Each board seat is a three-year term. The election is held at the January Belle Fourche Development Corporation’s annual meeting: Jan. 19, 2022. Each candidate is given time at the annual meeting for a brief introduction to include their interest in serving the community.
If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact our office at (605) 892-5065.
