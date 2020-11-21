Belle Fourche barber shop offers cuts for all ages, styles

BELLE FOURCHE — Jeremy Polk is a North Dakota oilman turned barber now operating JP Barbering Company in Belle Fourche.
Polk offers traditional barber cuts and shaves at his shop off Highway 85 and Mall Drive. JP Barbering Company opened for business last month.
Prior to barbering, Polk worked in the oilfields for most of his career. His jobs included reclamation work, seismograph, and wire line, and he ended his oil career as a pipeline mechanic. But after his employer went through its third name change, Polk says he was ready for a change, too.
“Growing up, when my grandfather and dad would take me to the barber shop, it was always intriguing to me that a guy could make a living talking to his friends,” said Polk.
Polk’s wife, Jessi, had recently finished her master’s degree in nursing. She asked Polk what would make him happy in his career. His answer? Barbering.
Pipeline mechanic and barber. The two professions could not be more different. But nine months later, Polk completed his training through Skill Cuts Barber School in Fargo, N.D. Polk is originally from Oshkosh, a town in southwestern Nebraska, but has family in the Belle Fourche area.
When his youngest son graduated high school, Polk moved to Belle Fourche in 2018. He worked at Amos’s Barber Shop for a year before opening JP Barbering Company.
“I learned different cuts from Amos and also compassion, about his faith in God,” said Polk.
Now operating his own shop, Polk says his business philosophy is that “every customer leaves happy.”
In addition to traditional barber cuts and businessman cuts, Polk provides straight razor shaves, hot towel shaves, and his specialty cuts are fades for all ethnicities. Customers can make appointments by calling (701) 264-0961.
