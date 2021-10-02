Belle Fourche awards $229K 6th Ave. Bridge replacement bid

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche City Council approved a $229,059.69 bid from Rapid City-based Lind Exco Inc. to replace the water-worn Sixth Avenue Bridge.
In early April 2020, a garbage truck driver notified the city that traveling over the bridge felt bumpier than usual, which led Steve Nafus, assistant city engineer, to investigate the concern.
When Nafus investigated the issue, he found that portions of the I-beams below the bridge deck were starting to buckle, causing the structure to settle approximately 6-8 inches across the deck. Nafus immediately closed the structure due to safety issues.
The small bridge, which is located approximately 300 feet north of National Street and spans Hay Creek, is a low-water crossing that has withstood many flood events since its construction in approximately 1977, Nafus said.
“We’ve had that bridge wash out on several floods in years past … wash around it, take all the dirt away, we put rock in behind it (for stability after flooding),” he said following the closure. “I think it’s just a matter of age and time on the I-beams. Every time it floods, that area gets shut down because (the water) goes over the road there.”
Last year, the city purchased box culverts to replace the bridge. The approved bid comprises the groundwork and culvert installation costs.
In addition to the Lind Exco Inc. bid, the city received bids from Timberline Services, $274,691.93; and Mainline Contracting, $288,424.50. The project is a 2021 budgeted item.
