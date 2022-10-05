BELLE FOURCHE -- The city of Belle Fourche received a $1,760,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan, which will be used to drill a new well to increase water supply to the city. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources made the announcement on Thursday. It awarded $167 million in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota.
The new Belle Fourche well will provide a secondary water source in the southern part of the city, and includes a chlorination system and connection piping. The terms of the loan are 1.625% for 30 years.
Brent Hardy, city engineer, discussed the benefits of the well, and how it will improve water supply in the city.
“It’ll give us another in-town source. It’s something we can use in town for the Hat Ranch and southern part of town that currently can’t be used by the two existing wells.” Hardy said. “Hat Ranch is uphill of the rest of Belle Fourche, so we can push the water back into the rest of town if they’re in need of supply.”
As of right now, Hardy isn’t sure how the new well is going affect individual water rates and expenses. Although the city has received more than $1.7 million, he’s not sure of the total cost quite yet.
Everyone could receive a fixed rate, or have the water rates adjusted accordingly every month.
The new well will also be utilized as a back-up water source when the other two wells are down, due to replacements or repairs.
Other local districts and associations received money for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects as well.
Butte-Meade Sanitary District received a $3,325,000 loan to make water system improvements to address peak water demands. The terms of the loan are 1.875% for 30 years.
The Deer Mountain Sanitary District received a $3,001,552 loan with $428,502 in principal forgiveness and a $45,798 grant for a water treatment building and equipment, a storage tank, water meters, distribution system replacement, and a booster station. The terms of the loan are 2.125% for 30 years.
Pleasant Valley Homeowners Association received a $149,000 grant and a $249,000 loan to address water loss due to old and degraded curb stops, and to install new mainline valves. The loan terms are 2.125% for 30 years.
Sturgis received a $750,000 grant and a $4,188,000 loan for new well construction, and to loop existing water mains. The loan terms are 1.625% for 30 years.
Terry Trojan Water Project District received a $757,400 loan to replace a concrete water storage tank with a new bolted steel storage tank, which will address leaking and loss of treated water. The loan terms are 2.125% for 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.