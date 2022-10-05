bhp
BELLE FOURCHE -- The city of Belle Fourche received a $1,760,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan, which will be used to drill a new well to increase water supply to the city. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources made the announcement on Thursday. It awarded $167 million in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota.

The new Belle Fourche well will provide a secondary water source in the southern part of the city, and includes a chlorination system and connection piping. The terms of the loan are 1.625% for 30 years.

