BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Arts Council recently formed a new theatre company called the 1903 Reader’s Theatre.
Kristi Thielen, the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center director, said that the name of the new troupe was inspired by the year that Belle Fourche was founded.
“Reader’s theatre is an increasingly popular form of theatre as it does not require actors to memorize their lines,” said Thielen. “Productions typically include some set and prop pieces and simple costumes, sound, and stage movements.”
While they do have rehearsals, they are not lengthy, making it appealing to people who like to perform but have limited time to do so.
The troupe’s first production will be “Within the Law” by Veiller Bayard.
“’Within the Law’ was chosen because of its special significance to Belle Fourche,” said Thielen. “It was performed at the Iris Theatre in Belle Fourche on Christmas Day in 1916 as one of the last staged productions before the theater was remodeled as a movie house.”
The play will be performed at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center on March 17 at 7 p.m. and March 18 at 2 p.m., and admission is $2 per person.
Because the museum is collaborating with the arts council, those with a museum membership will have free admission.
