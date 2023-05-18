Belle Fourche approves malt beverage, South Dakota farm wine license renewals May 18, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By Amanda WolterstorffBlack Hills PioneerBELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche City Council approved to renew 18 malt beverage and South Dakota farm wine license at Monday’s meeting. A comprehensive list of the businesses is below:• Belle Fourche Country Club• Big D Oil Co.• Yesway• CBH Travel Center• Cenex Oil Co.• Lynn’s Dakotamart• Dollar General• Lueders Food Center• Family Dollar• Grap’s Burgers and Brews• Hitching Post Tap House• Hot Shots, LLC• Mason’s Oasis• Sassy Sally’s• Common Cents• Crossroads at Midamerica• MidAmerica Travel Plaza• And South Park LanesTo read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Trade Gastronomy Enology The Economy Food Agriculture × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesFlagship Rocksino by Hard Rock coming to DeadwoodJack receives his wishDeadwood Chamber of Commerce names interim executive directorWilliams selected as the new Spearfish High School principalHigh water damages area roads, surveys underwaySpearfish man sentenced in assault caseStructure fire on Tilford RoadFlooding closes road over False Bottom CreekLBNF excavation at Sanford Lab on schedule for June 2024 completionRanching a big business but also a family tradition Images CommentedGeorge Clooney thinks Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg 'regret' Ocean's Eleven snub (1)Thursday night crash with plow causes injuries (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
