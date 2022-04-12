Belle Fourche approves legal action against 5th Ave. property

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche City Council approved taking legal action against the owner of the property located at 854 Fifth Ave. due to unresolved nuisance violations.
According to a Dec. 14, 2021, notice of violation, the property, owned by Valetta Harris, was found to be in violation of the city’s nuisance ordinance due to improper storage of worn-out tires, washer, three abandoned vehicles, and “junk and garbage” exposed to the elements.
The city’s definition of a nuisance consists of unlawfully doing an act or omitting to perform a duty which either “annoys injures or endangers the comfort, repose, health or safety of others,” or “in any way renders others persons, insecure in life, or in the use of property.”
Junked motor vehicles are not allowed to be stored on any private property within city limits for a period more than two weeks.
The ordinance states that junked motor vehicles stored on private property have the potential of harboring rodents, creating potentially dangerous attractions for children, in addition to creating conditions of unsightliness and depreciation of surrounding property values.
The December 2021 notice of violation directed Harris to abate the above violations within 15 days.
The city ordinance states that if the violations are not abated in a timely manner, a city police officer may issue criminal citations for the violations and may also abate the nuisance, charge the costs of abatement plus any costs or attorney fees against the property by special assessment, and may secure the services of a contractor to abate the nuisance.
As such abatement was not carried out, during its April 4 meeting the council unanimously approved city attorneys to initiate legal action against the property and Harris.
