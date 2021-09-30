Belle Fourche approves city admin. job description

Budgetary consideration to be given in coming weeks
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche City Council approved a job description for a potential city administrator, moving the city one step closer to creating the new position with the goal of crafting a more efficient governmental entity.
The topic was resurrected during an Aug. 23 legal finance committee meeting when approximately two dozen community members voiced support for the position. Two special city council workgroups were held – on Sept. 1 and Sept. 8 - to offer information, opinions, and openly discuss whether there is a need for the position in Belle Fourche.
On Sept. 13, after making a few tweaks to the job description, the city’s legal finance committee approved the position, referring it to the full council. The council approved the description Sept. 20 with a 6-1 vote with Councilman Monte Talkington being the dissenting voice.
According to the description, a potential city administrator would be responsible for “directing, managing, and overseeing the day-to-day operations of the City of Belle Fourche while planning for and providing guidance to the Common Council regarding future operations.”
The five-page job description states that the work would consist of various managerial, administrative, and supervisory responsibilities.
Additionally, the position would have supervisory duties over the department heads in some of the city departments, including the liquor store, public works, engineering, library, rec center, code enforcement/animal control, and museum. The finance office and human resource departments would continue to be overseen by the mayor, as potential conflicts of interest within those sectors could exist.
Mayor Randy Schmidt told the Pioneer Wednesday that budgetary consideration for the position is the next item of deliberation to move the position forward.
“… trying to see if we can budget for what the job description required on that wage for next year,” he said, referring to the salary being built in to the 2022 budget. “Before we can even go out (and) … open that job up (for publication), it’s going to have to make sure we can get it in our budget.”
Although Schmidt did not know exactly what the timeline for the potential position would be, he said if the council got it budgeted for 2022, the position could be open for applicants as early as January.
