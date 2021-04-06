BELLE FOURCHE –– The city of Belle Fourche was recently awarded two preservation grants through the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) program, totaling $308,700 to be invested in two of the city’s bridges.
The BIG program was created in 2015 by the state legislature and sets aside $7 million per year from funds generated by license plate fees to be used to repair and replace aging local bridges. The department adds an additional $8 million annually, bringing the total available to $15 million each year.
Of the 59 applications received by the state this year, totaling $44.9 million in total projected costs, five cities and 27 counties were among the submissions. Belle Fourche won two of the 13 preservation grants awarded by the state Feb. 25.
The Belle Fourche City Council Monday approved two contracts between the city and state, pushing the projects forward.
The first bridge awarded funding this year spans the Redwater River and is located on U.S. 212 Business Loop, just east of Eagle Park in Belle Fourche, headed out of town toward the Belle Fourche Reservoir. The grant awarded $193,700 to be utilized toward the $242,029 total projected cost.
The second city structure awarded preservation funding is located on Eighth Avenue across from the post office. That bridge spans the Belle Fourche River and was awarded $115,000, roughly 80% of the total projected cost of $143,709.
Local governments are required to pay 20% matching funds and have three years to expend the grant funds. Counties must have a wheel tax and a five-year highway and bridge improvement plan to receive a grant.
Steve Nafus, the assistant city engineer, told the Pioneer Monday that the work being done on the two bridges is primarily related to the structures’ surfaces.
