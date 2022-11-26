Belle Fourche approves 2023 liquor and wine license renewals By Amanda Wolterstorff Black Hills Pioneer Nov 26, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche City Council approved the renewal of 16 liquor and wine licenses at its regular meeting. A comprehensive list of the establishments and their license types follows:Belle Fourche Country Club: Retail (on-sale) Liquor Retail (on-off sale) Wine & CiderBelle Fourche Moose Lodge: Retail (on-sale) Liquor CBH Co-op-Cenex: Retail (on-off sale) Wine & CiderCircle Bar: Retail (on-sale) LiquorBelle Package Liquor: Package (off-sale) LiquorCowboy Bar: Retail (on-sale) LiquorLynn’s Dakotamart: Retail (on-off sale) Wine & CiderDollar General: Retail (on-off sale) Wine & CiderLueders Food Center: Retail (on-off sale) Wine & CiderRanchos Los Agaves: Retail (on-sale) LiquorGrap’s Burgers & Brews: Retail (on-sale) LiquorFamily Dollar Store: Retail (on-off sale)Hitching Post Tap HouseOutlaw Bar: Retail (on-sale) LiquorStadium Sports Grill: Retail (on-sale) LiquorYesway: Retail (on-off sale) Wine & CiderTo read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Liquor Wine License Commerce Enology Renewal Bar Belle Fourche City Council × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles2 indicted on grand theft charges in alleged casino theft caseBF VB finishes 8th at stateRichard Allen Burns “Rick”Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul and son Angelo supported her on first night of Vegas residencySouthside Service Station gets new ownersRecreational marijuana will return to ballot in 2024, proponent saysSpearfish Welding Students Win Big at WDTZendaya and Tom Holland are 'planning' for the futureSage and Cedar brings herbal health options to the Black HillsAvril Lavigne 'stays true' to her skater style Images CommentedLawrence Co. P&Z talks ordinance changes (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
