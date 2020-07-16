Belle Fourche approves $192K Spring Line emergency repair

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche City Council Wednesday approved $192,102.39 worth of emergency repairs on an approximate one-half mile of water line south of Belle Fourche adjacent to the Old Belle Road.
The water line, called the Springs Line, supplies two-thirds of the city’s water source. The line has caused a number of issues in recent weeks and has needed repaired 11 times in the last 16 years.
“(The water line is) causing significant leakage to the extent that it is impossible to maintain water levels needed to maintain the municipal water system,” Mayor Gloria Landphere said Wednesday.
The city council called a special meeting to consider a resolution that would allow the city to swiftly repair the line. The seven-member council unanimously voted to find that the system is in complete failure, declare an emergency, and adopt a resolution to facilitate the emergency repairs, replacements, and new equipment, as necessary.
