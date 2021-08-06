Belle Fourche adopts resolution setting temporary modifications to utility fees

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche City Council Monday adopted a resolution to approve temporary modifications to the municipal utility practices to accommodate new billing program.
The city underwent a website and billing system overhaul earlier this year and with the new system came new a new utility billing date, according to Finance Officer Breanna Schaefer.
“The new program bills on a different cycle than our old program,” she said, adding the system bills from the first day of the month through the end of the month, as opposed to from the 11th through the end of a month as the previous program did. “So, we had to push that schedule.”
With the city’s former billing system, utility bills were due on the 10th of each month. Now, the bills are due on the first of each month.
The temporary resolution carries balances forward and waives penalties currently applied to unpaid bills. The resolution, dated Monday, shall be in place for 60 days unless the city adopts a superseding resolution prior to that.
“So, what this resolution will do for you guys is basically, the late fees are going to be waived for a 60-day period so we can get everybody used to the billing on the first (of the month),” said Mayor Randy Schmidt, speaking to the city’s residents.
