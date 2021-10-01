Belle Fourche adopts medicinal marijuana licensure fees

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche City Council approved the establishment of licensure fees related to the operation of medicinal marijuana facilities within city limits, moving the city one step closer to ironing out the particulars of an ordinance on the topic.
During its Sept. 20 meeting, the city council unanimously voted to approve the licensure fees. Businesses wishing to apply for licenses related to running a medical marijuana establishment in Belle Fourche will now be required to pay a $30,000 initial licensure fee, along with a $5,000 annual fee, and $150 worth of administrative fees.
The expense amounts and resulting recommendation were fashioned during a Sept. 13 meeting of the city’s legal finance committee. During that meeting, Assistant Finance Officer Jason LaFayette, who primarily handles the city licensure process, told the committee members that he’d spoken to the South Dakota Municipal League about the topic, compiling information and researching about the new process.
“… Just to kind of get a feel for what other communities are doing,” he said during the committee meeting. “And this is a topic, obviously, that everyone is talking about.”
According to his research, LaFayette said that the state has laid out a $5,000 annual licensure renewal fee for the license required to operate within South Dakota.
“The city can choose to match that … where the city can pocket $5,000, the state pockets their $5,000, and it’ll be a $10,000 renewal (for the licenses),” he said. “A lot of cities are going (along with the) $5,000 (fee).
Depending on the number of business licenses related to the cultivation and sale of medical marijuana allowable by the state and city, LaFayette said that when licenses are up for application, the potential candidates would pay their application fees and submit their application to the state for consideration, being placed in a pool of applicants.
“The state would look at, ‘Belle Fourche is (authorizing the purchase of) one (license and) there’s five applicants,’” he said, adding that the state is slated to score applicants utilizing a point system. “Then the highest scorer in the state’s eyes, based on their criteria, will be awarded the license for the city.”
However, he said he does not know how the state determines applicants’ scores.
And before moving forward with composing a proposed ordinance related to the operations of medical marijuana facilities within the city, the fee structure needed to be ironed out.
“That’s where we’re at; we just need to figure out what we want to charge (for fees) as a city,” LaFayette said.
To simplify the committee members’ understanding of the process, LaFayette drew parallels to the process of liquor and malt beverage licensures.
In Belle Fourche, renewal fees for malt beverage licenses run $300 a year, with $150 going to the state, $150 to the city, and the city also charges a $150 administrative fee due to the amount of paperwork that is associated with the process, LaFayette said.
Liquor licenses cost an applicant $1,500 a year, which goes solely to the city, and a $150 administrative fee.
“Basically … the only hand that we (the city) play in there is the state sends us the applications … then I get them, and I send them to the businesses, the businesses bring them back, we approve them through council … we stamp it, and we mail it all back to the state, and then they go through everything, and they issue those licenses,” he said, explaining that the city serves as a middleman. “And then I assume the cannabis (licensure process) is going to be pretty reflective of how they already process those other licenses.”
Councilwoman Annie Reich said it was her opinion that the initial application fee should cost more than the annual renewal fee to prove the applicant has more skin in the game.
“Because we need to have that investment,” she said, suggesting the city charge $20,000 for the initial application fee and $5,000 annually to renew.
Councilwoman Heidi Parker countered Reich’s proposition, agreeing with the annual fee but increasing the initial fee to $30,000.
Mayor Randy Schmidt agreed with Parker’s higher initial rate.
“I think it brings to the table the people that really want to be in it who are going to try to make money,” he said, adding that he also wants to keep the fees reasonable to allow local business owners a fair shot at the licenses.
The committee unanimously voted to recommend that the $30,000 initial, $5,000 annual renewal, and $150 administrative fees be established. Then, the city council unanimously voted to approve the fee structure Sept. 20.
The medicinal marijuana topic is expected to remain on the council’s docket as work is expected to be soon underway to prepare ordinances laying out the rules and requirements by which it will govern dispensaries and grow operations within city limits.
