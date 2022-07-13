Belle Fourche adopts department head purchasing procedural resolution

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche City Council approved a resolution related to purchasing during emergent circumstances, updating previous operation policies which limited department heads when time is of the essence.
The resolution established procedures and restrictions related to the purchase of goods and services. The resolution grants a city department head, or their designee, the authority to purchase supplies, materials, or equipment, up to $3,000, without prior approval from the city council.
An emergent circumstance requiring more than $3,000 but less than $5,000 worth of supplies, materials, or equipment requires the approval of the finance office of the department head’s committee.
Anything over the $5,000 cap requires council approval prior to purchase, as it has historically operated.
The previous resolution on the topic permitted a department head only $1,000 without prior approval.
Councilwoman Rebecca Larson provided context to explain the need for the new resolution.
“I think it’s time that we do this,” Larson said. “Materials are going up quite a bit in costs, and if there’s emergencies and things that need to be done right away, the department heads need to be able to do those things and keep our town running. I think this is absolutely necessary.”
There are two exceptions built into the resolution. First, the limits do not apply to inventory purchased by the liquor store manager or their designee. And the city’s public works director and chief of police are granted authority to purchase up to $7,000 worth of supplies, materials, or equipment in the event of an emergent circumstance for which timeliness is essential.
