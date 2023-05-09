BELLE FOURCHE — The Black Hills Roundup’s application for public display of fireworks was approved by the Belle Fourche City Council.
The famous Fourth of July fireworks display will be split between two nights, July 2 and 3 at the Belle Fourche Ballfield Complex, beginning at dusk.
In a roll call vote, all council members votes yes for the display except for Monte Talkington, who voted no.
“When we had the 100th, they said they were going to have two nights, which I had no problem with,” Talkington told the Pioneer. “I also told them they want to be careful. It’s like a tax — once you put it in there, you’re never going to get rid of it.”
Since the 100th Roundup, Talkington has voted no on the two-night display, stating that it doesn’t bring in much money for the town and some would prefer one larger display over two smaller ones.
This year’s displays cost a total of $32,000 and will last around 20-25 minutes said Dallas Connor, the Black Hills Roundup chairwoman.
As for the fireworks, she said that Fritz Carlson, the fireworks operator, has full control over the designs.
“That’s his baby, so we let him have control over that,” Connor said.
Tickets to the 104th annual Black Hills Roundup can be purchased at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center or online at the blackhillsroundup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.